Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Brit Awards

1. Rihanna
Rihanna brings feminine vibes in lavender on the red carpet.
2. Adele
Adele rocks in rouge and tiered layers at the 2016 Brit Awards.
4. Adele
Adele accepted her awards in stars like a star. Love this sequin shine!
5. Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber gives us Florida vibes.
6. Florence And The Machine
Florence And The Machine in champagne.
8. Lana Del Rey
Lana Del Ray shows up Spring florals.
9. George Clinton
George Clinton dons neutrals vs his usual brights for the 2016 Brit Awards.
11. Alesha Dixon
Alesha Dixon mixes menswear with a feminine edge. We love the details on this blazer. Embroidery is huge, ladies!
12. Anais Gallagher
Anais Gallagher shows us how to be stylish in a Spring suit!
13. Sam Rollinson
Sam Rollinson wears a flirty and feminine beige dress.
15. Kimberly Wyatt
Kimberly Wyatt gives us black and lace on the red carpet.