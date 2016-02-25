Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Brit Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Rihanna Rihanna brings feminine vibes in lavender on the red carpet.

2. Adele Adele rocks in rouge and tiered layers at the 2016 Brit Awards.

3. Adele Adele accepted her awards in stars like a star. Love this sequin shine!

5. Justin Bieber Justin Bieber gives us Florida vibes.

6. Florence And The Machine Florence And The Machine in champagne.

8. Lana Del Rey Lana Del Ray shows up Spring florals.

9. George Clinton George Clinton dons neutrals vs his usual brights for the 2016 Brit Awards.

11. Alesha Dixon Alesha Dixon mixes menswear with a feminine edge. We love the details on this blazer. Embroidery is huge, ladies!

12. Anais Gallagher Anais Gallagher shows us how to be stylish in a Spring suit!

13. Sam Rollinson Sam Rollinson wears a flirty and feminine beige dress.

