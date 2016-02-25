2016 brit awards , Adele , rihanna
Home

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Brit Awards

Posted February 25, 2016

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Brit Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Rihanna

Rihanna

Rihanna brings feminine vibes in lavender on the red carpet.

2. Adele

Adele

Adele rocks in rouge and tiered layers at the 2016 Brit Awards.

3. Adele

Adele

Adele accepted her awards in stars like a star. Love this sequin shine!

4. Adele

Adele

Adele accepted her awards in stars like a star. Love this sequin shine!

5. Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber gives us Florida vibes.

6. Florence And The Machine

Florence And The Machine

Florence And The Machine in champagne.

7. Florence And The Machine

Florence And The Machine

Florence And The Machine in champagne.

8. Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Ray shows up Spring florals.

9. George Clinton

George Clinton

George Clinton dons neutrals vs his usual brights for the 2016 Brit Awards.

10. George Clinton

George Clinton

George Clinton dons neutrals vs his usual brights for the 2016 Brit Awards.

11. Alesha Dixon

Alesha Dixon

Alesha Dixon mixes menswear with a feminine edge. We love the details on this blazer. Embroidery is huge, ladies!

12. Anais Gallagher

Anais Gallagher

Anais Gallagher shows us how to be stylish in a Spring suit!

13. Sam Rollinson

Sam Rollinson

Sam Rollinson wears a flirty and feminine beige dress.

14. Sam Rollinson

Sam Rollinson

Sam Rollinson wears a flirty and feminine beige dress.

15. Kimberly Wyatt

Kimberly Wyatt

Kimberly Wyatt gives us black and lace on the red carpet.

Latest
Young & The Restless Star Kristoff St. John…

  Sad news to report. Kristoff St. John, who has starred in the popular soap opera “Young & the Restless” as…
02.04.19
Showtime Sports President Stephen Espinoza Talks Possible Manny…

Since putting Boxing at the forefront of its sports network, Showtime Sports President Stephen Espinoza has helped change the course…
02.04.19
Will Deontay Wilder & Anthony Joshua Fight In…

Boxer Deontay Wilder was among the many celebrities who were present at Super Bowl LIII’s radio row. The WBC Heavyweight…
02.04.19
People Outraged After PETA Shares Photo Of Grilled…

It was a bit much for the timeline...
02.04.19
Cory Booker Announces He’s Running For President

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker has announced his candidacy for president.
02.01.19
Video Shows Detroit Cop Forcing Young Black Woman…

To no one's surprise the officer involved, Gary Steele, has a history of domestic violence and was even arrested in…
02.01.19
Couple Charged In 4-Year-Old’s Murder Fail To Show…

Cleveland police are searching for a couple with numerous charges related to the death of their 4-year-old God child Eliazar Ruiz…
01.31.19
Mother Dies After Falling Down New York City…

ABC7 reports, a young mother has died after falling down stairs at a Manhattan subway station while carrying her 1-year-old…
01.30.19
New Orleans Pelicans Center Anthony Davis Requests Trade

NBA All-Star Foward/Center Anthony Davis has formally requested a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans. According to ESPN NBA Insider…
01.28.19
Tick Tock! Informal Donald Trump Adviser Roger Stone…

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews This are looking murky for the Trump Administration. Donald Trump informal advisor Roger Stone…
01.25.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close