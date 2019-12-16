CLOSE
40 Photos Of Rihanna Walking Through Airports To Inspire Your Next Look

Posted December 16, 2019

My girlfriend met her current husband while in an airport. Airports are always busy and bustling, making it the perfect location for people watching! Personally, I like to see what people choose to wear to the airport and their overall airport style. While “dressing up” for the airport seems like it’s a thing of the past, the right outfit can get you upgraded into First Class (look like you belong, honey).

I’ve always been intrigued by what celebs choose to wear to the airport, whether it’s for a domestic or international flight. Often times, upon arrival (or even departure) there are their fans and paparazzi there to meet them. The pressure is on to look good!

No one has airport fashion down quite like Rihanna. She either always looks chic or comfortable and often a mixture of both. We rounded up 40 fashion moments of Rihanna that we have loved from over the years. Whether it was her obsession with camo, her love for Puma slippers, or her high end accessories, we have all the best airport photos of Rihanna that will inspire your next look when it comes time to jet set.

1. Rihanna, JFK Airport 2019

NYC by: @diggzy

This might be one of my favorite Rihanna airport looks ever! A cardigan is always comfortable for a flight but she made this camo version a whole lewk!

2. Rihanna, JFK Airport 2019

Rihanna is a fan of wearing all black to the airport and we like this comfortable look at JFK.

3. Rihanna, JFK Airport, 2019

Rihanna, JFK Airport, 2019 Source:Getty

Rihanna was spotted at JFK airport in October 2019 and we love these white shades and the cream look.

4. Rihanna JFK Airport, 2019

Rihanna JFK Airport, 2019 Source:Getty

Rihanna arrives at JFK Airport on June 8, 2019 in New York City. We love the all cream look paired with the red hair.

5. Rihanna JFK Airport, 2018

Rihanna JFK Airport, 2018 Source:Getty

Rihanna touches down at JFK Airport on May 4, 2018 in New York City wearing Off-White denim pants and an oversized denim jacket. The beauty is often spotted in oversized clothes and shades at the airport.

6. Rihanna, JFK Airport 2017

Rihanna, JFK Airport 2017 Source:Getty

Rihanna seen out at JFK Airport on November 5, 2017 in New York City. I’m feeling her Dior crossbody bag!

7. Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles – April 25, 2017

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - April 25, 2017 Source:Getty

Rihanna makes her all black look pop with white sunglasses.

8. Rihanna, LAX, 2017

Rihanna, LAX, 2017 Source:Getty

Rihanna rocks white booties at LAX.

9. Rihanna arrives at Heathrow, 2009

Rihanna arrives at Heathrow, 2009 Source:Getty

Rihanna arrives at Heathrow Airport in Middlesex ahead of her X Factor performance in 2009. My my how her fashion has upgraded!

10. Rihanna, LAX, 2016

Rihanna, LAX, 2016 Source:Getty

Rihanna is barely recognizable in her oversized Vetements hoodie, oversized shades, and Puma slides.

11. Rihanna, Charles-de-Gaulle Airport, 2016

Rihanna, Charles-de-Gaulle Airport, 2016 Source:Getty

Rihanna touches down in Paris wearing her go-to all black and a Puma hoodie. She carries a Louis Vuitton passport holder.

12. Rihanna, LAX, 2016

Rihanna, LAX, 2016 Source:Getty

Rihanna is seen at LAX on January 23, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. She’s wearing a Puma lewk and Prada sunglasses.

13. Rihanna, LAX, 2016

Rihanna, LAX, 2016 Source:Getty

Rihanna goes for a comfortable look and smailes at LAX. What are you listening to on those gold and white Beats by Dre headphones, gurl?

14. Rihanna, LAX, 2015

Rihanna, LAX, 2015 Source:Getty

Rihanna is seen at LAX on October 06, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.

15. Rihanna at Charles De Gaulle Airport, 2015

Rihanna at Charles De Gaulle Airport, 2015 Source:Getty

Singer Rihanna arrives at Charles-de-Gaulle airport on October 1, 2015 in Paris, France.

16. Rihanna, LAX, 2015

Rihanna, LAX, 2015 Source:Getty

Rihanna is seen at LAX. on September 24, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.

17. Rihanna, JFK, 2015

Rihanna, JFK, 2015 Source:Getty

Rihanna loves wearing Puma to the airport, we’ve seen her do it multiple times over the years. This MCM bag is super cute!

18. Rihanna, LAX, 2015

Rihanna, LAX, 2015 Source:Getty

Rihanna is seen at LAX on September 01, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. She loves to wear sweats to the airport and who can blame her?!

19. Rihanna, Tokyo Airport, 2015

Rihanna, Tokyo Airport, 2015 Source:Getty

Pop star Rihanna (2nd L) arrives at the international airport in Narita, suburban Tokyo on June 15, 2015. Rihanna was there as Christian Dior’s fashion icon for the fashion line’s collection event which was held the next day.

20. Rihanna, Heathrow Airport, 2015

Rihanna, Heathrow Airport, 2015 Source:Getty

Rihanna seen at Heathrow Airport on May 27, 2015 in London, England wearing patchwork jeans and red flats.

21. Rihanna, JFK, 2015

Rihanna, JFK, 2015 Source:Getty

Rihanna seen at JFK on May 01, 2015 in New York City.

22. Rihanna, Heathrow Airport, 2012

Rihanna, Heathrow Airport, 2012 Source:Getty

Rihanna is seen at the Heathrow Airport on September 27, 2012 in London, United Kingdom. We love that she mixed her love for sweats with a pair of heels for this sexy athleisure look!

23. Rihanna, LAX, 2012

Rihanna, LAX, 2012 Source:Getty

Rihanna is seen at Los Angeles International Airport on September 28, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. Jeans and heels are always a look.

24. Rihanna At JFK Airport In 2015

Rihanna At JFK Airport In 2015 Source:Getty

I love how she casually drapes this bubble jacket off one shoulder.

25. Rihanna At LAX Airport In 2014

Rihanna At LAX Airport In 2014 Source:Getty

Rihanna sports a DKNY onesie and bright red lipstick.

26. Rihanna At LAX Airport In 2014

Rihanna At LAX Airport In 2014 Source:Getty

Rihanna keeps it casual in a gray tank top and jeans.

27. Rihanna At LAX Airport In 2014

Rihanna At LAX Airport In 2014 Source:Getty

RIhanna stays in a pair of boots for the airport!

28. Rihanna Leaving Her Hotel For The Airport In NYC In 2014

Rihanna Leaving Her Hotel For The Airport In NYC In 2014 Source:Getty

Rihanna is seen leaving her hotel for the airport August 1, 2014 in New York City. We love her Nikes!

29. Rihanna At LAX Airport In 2014

Rihanna At LAX Airport In 2014 Source:Getty

Rihanna keeps it casual in a pin striped button down and sweats.

30. Rihanna At LAX Airport In 2012

Rihanna At LAX Airport In 2012 Source:Getty

This short cut was forever a mood on Rihanna. Love these Prada glasses!

31. Rihanna At LAX Airport In 2013

Rihanna At LAX Airport In 2013 Source:Getty

Rihanna is seen arriving at LAX Los Angeles International Airport with her mother, Monica Braithwaite on August 28, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. Notice her camo trend?

32. Rihanna At LAX Airport In 2012

Rihanna At LAX Airport In 2012 Source:Getty

Rihanna keeps it casual.

33. Rihanna At Toronto Airport In 2012

Rihanna At Toronto Airport In 2012 Source:Getty

Rihanna runs to catch her flight in Toronto Airport during her 777 Tour.

34. Rihanna At JFK Airport In 2012

Rihanna At JFK Airport In 2012 Source:Getty

Rihanna serving at JFK.

35. Rihanna At JFK Airport In 2012

Rihanna At JFK Airport In 2012 Source:Getty

Even Rihanna has to go through security!

36. Rihanna At JFK Airport In 2010

Rihanna At JFK Airport In 2010 Source:Getty

Rihanna at JFK airport sporting her red hair and a Missoni scarf.

37. Rihanna At Newark Airport In 2009

Rihanna At Newark Airport In 2009 Source:Getty

Rihanna serving Janet Jackson vibes.

38. Rihanna At JFK Airport In 2009

Rihanna At JFK Airport In 2009 Source:Getty

Rihanna in leather is always a good idea.

39. Rihanna Arrives In Tokyo In 2012

Rihanna Arrives In Tokyo In 2012 Source:Getty

Singer Rihanna is seen upon arrival at Narita International Airport on August 16, 2012 in Narita, Japan.

40. Rihanna Arrives In Tokyo In 2012

Rihanna Arrives In Tokyo In 2012 Source:Getty

Rihanna arrives at Narita International Airport to promote the movie ‘Battleship’ on March 31, 2012 in Narita, Japan.

