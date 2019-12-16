My girlfriend met her current husband while in an airport. Airports are always busy and bustling, making it the perfect location for people watching! Personally, I like to see what people choose to wear to the airport and their overall airport style. While “dressing up” for the airport seems like it’s a thing of the past, the right outfit can get you upgraded into First Class (look like you belong, honey).
I’ve always been intrigued by what celebs choose to wear to the airport, whether it’s for a domestic or international flight. Often times, upon arrival (or even departure) there are their fans and paparazzi there to meet them. The pressure is on to look good!
No one has airport fashion down quite like Rihanna. She either always looks chic or comfortable and often a mixture of both. We rounded up 40 fashion moments of Rihanna that we have loved from over the years. Whether it was her obsession with camo, her love for Puma slippers, or her high end accessories, we have all the best airport photos of Rihanna that will inspire your next look when it comes time to jet set.
40 Photos Of Rihanna Walking Through Airports To Inspire Your Next Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Rihanna, JFK Airport 2019
This might be one of my favorite Rihanna airport looks ever! A cardigan is always comfortable for a flight but she made this camo version a whole lewk!
2. Rihanna, JFK Airport 2019
Rihanna is a fan of wearing all black to the airport and we like this comfortable look at JFK.
3. Rihanna, JFK Airport, 2019Source:Getty
Rihanna was spotted at JFK airport in October 2019 and we love these white shades and the cream look.
4. Rihanna JFK Airport, 2019Source:Getty
Rihanna arrives at JFK Airport on June 8, 2019 in New York City. We love the all cream look paired with the red hair.
5. Rihanna JFK Airport, 2018Source:Getty
Rihanna touches down at JFK Airport on May 4, 2018 in New York City wearing Off-White denim pants and an oversized denim jacket. The beauty is often spotted in oversized clothes and shades at the airport.
6. Rihanna, JFK Airport 2017Source:Getty
Rihanna seen out at JFK Airport on November 5, 2017 in New York City. I’m feeling her Dior crossbody bag!
7. Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles – April 25, 2017Source:Getty
Rihanna makes her all black look pop with white sunglasses.
8. Rihanna, LAX, 2017Source:Getty
Rihanna rocks white booties at LAX.
9. Rihanna arrives at Heathrow, 2009Source:Getty
Rihanna arrives at Heathrow Airport in Middlesex ahead of her X Factor performance in 2009. My my how her fashion has upgraded!
10. Rihanna, LAX, 2016Source:Getty
Rihanna is barely recognizable in her oversized Vetements hoodie, oversized shades, and Puma slides.
11. Rihanna, Charles-de-Gaulle Airport, 2016Source:Getty
Rihanna touches down in Paris wearing her go-to all black and a Puma hoodie. She carries a Louis Vuitton passport holder.
12. Rihanna, LAX, 2016Source:Getty
Rihanna is seen at LAX on January 23, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. She’s wearing a Puma lewk and Prada sunglasses.
13. Rihanna, LAX, 2016Source:Getty
Rihanna goes for a comfortable look and smailes at LAX. What are you listening to on those gold and white Beats by Dre headphones, gurl?
14. Rihanna, LAX, 2015Source:Getty
Rihanna is seen at LAX on October 06, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.
15. Rihanna at Charles De Gaulle Airport, 2015Source:Getty
Singer Rihanna arrives at Charles-de-Gaulle airport on October 1, 2015 in Paris, France.
16. Rihanna, LAX, 2015Source:Getty
Rihanna is seen at LAX. on September 24, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.
17. Rihanna, JFK, 2015Source:Getty
Rihanna loves wearing Puma to the airport, we’ve seen her do it multiple times over the years. This MCM bag is super cute!
18. Rihanna, LAX, 2015Source:Getty
Rihanna is seen at LAX on September 01, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. She loves to wear sweats to the airport and who can blame her?!
19. Rihanna, Tokyo Airport, 2015Source:Getty
Pop star Rihanna (2nd L) arrives at the international airport in Narita, suburban Tokyo on June 15, 2015. Rihanna was there as Christian Dior’s fashion icon for the fashion line’s collection event which was held the next day.
20. Rihanna, Heathrow Airport, 2015Source:Getty
Rihanna seen at Heathrow Airport on May 27, 2015 in London, England wearing patchwork jeans and red flats.
21. Rihanna, JFK, 2015Source:Getty
Rihanna seen at JFK on May 01, 2015 in New York City.
22. Rihanna, Heathrow Airport, 2012Source:Getty
Rihanna is seen at the Heathrow Airport on September 27, 2012 in London, United Kingdom. We love that she mixed her love for sweats with a pair of heels for this sexy athleisure look!
23. Rihanna, LAX, 2012Source:Getty
Rihanna is seen at Los Angeles International Airport on September 28, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. Jeans and heels are always a look.
24. Rihanna At JFK Airport In 2015Source:Getty
I love how she casually drapes this bubble jacket off one shoulder.
25. Rihanna At LAX Airport In 2014Source:Getty
Rihanna sports a DKNY onesie and bright red lipstick.
26. Rihanna At LAX Airport In 2014Source:Getty
Rihanna keeps it casual in a gray tank top and jeans.
27. Rihanna At LAX Airport In 2014Source:Getty
RIhanna stays in a pair of boots for the airport!
28. Rihanna Leaving Her Hotel For The Airport In NYC In 2014Source:Getty
Rihanna is seen leaving her hotel for the airport August 1, 2014 in New York City. We love her Nikes!
29. Rihanna At LAX Airport In 2014Source:Getty
Rihanna keeps it casual in a pin striped button down and sweats.
30. Rihanna At LAX Airport In 2012Source:Getty
This short cut was forever a mood on Rihanna. Love these Prada glasses!
31. Rihanna At LAX Airport In 2013Source:Getty
Rihanna is seen arriving at LAX Los Angeles International Airport with her mother, Monica Braithwaite on August 28, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. Notice her camo trend?
32. Rihanna At LAX Airport In 2012Source:Getty
Rihanna keeps it casual.
33. Rihanna At Toronto Airport In 2012Source:Getty
Rihanna runs to catch her flight in Toronto Airport during her 777 Tour.
34. Rihanna At JFK Airport In 2012Source:Getty
Rihanna serving at JFK.
35. Rihanna At JFK Airport In 2012Source:Getty
Even Rihanna has to go through security!
36. Rihanna At JFK Airport In 2010Source:Getty
Rihanna at JFK airport sporting her red hair and a Missoni scarf.
37. Rihanna At Newark Airport In 2009Source:Getty
Rihanna serving Janet Jackson vibes.
38. Rihanna At JFK Airport In 2009Source:Getty
Rihanna in leather is always a good idea.
39. Rihanna Arrives In Tokyo In 2012Source:Getty
Singer Rihanna is seen upon arrival at Narita International Airport on August 16, 2012 in Narita, Japan.
40. Rihanna Arrives In Tokyo In 2012Source:Getty
Rihanna arrives at Narita International Airport to promote the movie ‘Battleship’ on March 31, 2012 in Narita, Japan.