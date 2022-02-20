Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Happy birthday Rihanna! Today, the Piscean queen turns 34-years-old and she certainly has more than enough to celebrate!

From the first time she stepped on the scene, the ‘Anti’ crooner has given us bold confidence and down-to-earth energy that’s kept fans and followers alike trying to mimic her every move, wanting to adopt an attitude and style like the one and only Rihanna. And on top of her recent baby news, the billionaire mogul has established herself as one of the biggest musicians in the world during her lengthy career while undoubtedly reigning supreme when it comes to serving LEWKS, statement-making hairstyles, fashionable ensembles, trendy shoes, and even bolder makeup styles.

Now that the Bajan beauty is on top of her game in everything she touches, she’s been focused on leading the charge in her Fenty Beauty makeup line and Savage x Fenty lingerie line, giving us products that every beauty of all shapes, sizes, and colors can love. On top of that, she’s incredibly talented, beautiful, and overall super fly! And for that, we have no choice but to stan!

To celebrate the award-winning artist on her special birthday today, let’s look back at all the times Rihanna had her foot on our necks when it came to serving looks and setting trends in fashion!

Here are 10 times Rihanna was our fashion queen!

