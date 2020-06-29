CLOSE
The Great Debates_February 2020
ro james
HomeBlack Music Month

Black Music Month: Five Things You Didn’t Know About Ro James

Posted June 29, 2020

Ronnie James Tucker–or known by his stage name, Ro James– is a singer songwriter based in NYC. A bad breakup made James begin to start songwriting and by the end of 2013, he had released 3 EPs. In 2015, he released his debut album, Eldorado, which included his hit record, “Permission.”

Recently James released his “Too Much” single featuring Grammy-award winning singer, Miguel. Following the release of the single, he dropped his sophomore album, MANTIC. 

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Source: Radio One Baltimore / Radio One Digital

While many know him for making amazing R&B records, there are some things people may be surprised to know.

Black Music Month: Five Things You Didn’t Know About Ro James  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

1. Ro James Was Born In Stuttgart, Germany

Ro James Was Born In Stuttgart, Germany Source:Getty

2. Ro James Spent His Childhood In Multiple Places

Ro James Spent His Childhood In Multiple Places Source:RCA Records

James’ father was in the military and later became a preacher. During his childhood his family lived in Indiana, California, Hawaii, Oklahoma, and his current residence, New York.  

3. His Aunt Sang For Prince

His Aunt Sang For Prince Source:@ImCamQuotes

4. Prince Was His Music Muse

Prince Was His Music Muse Source:Radio One Digital

James says he learned to embrace being “different” from Prince. 

5. He Developed His Songwriting Skills From Punishments

He Developed His Songwriting Skills From Punishments Source:Getty

James often got in trouble as a child and his mother would make him read and write as a punishment. He says that his helped him hone in on his songwriting skills at an early age. 

Latest
George Floyd’s Murder Case Could Move To Whiter…

Moving George Floyd's case out of Minneapolis could mean less diverse jury pools that are more sympathetic to police officers,…
06.30.20
White Driver Screaming ‘I Hang Ni**ers’ At Black…

Former employers also speak out.
06.30.20
272 NYPD Officers File For Retirement After Black…

While people don't want to abolish the police force entirely, we would like to see resources go to other programs…
06.30.20
Facebook’s New Feature Will Warn That Annoying Person…

Facebook is finally rolling a feature it has needed for a LONG TIME.
06.29.20
White Supremacists Yelling N-Word Set Black Woman On…

While Black people are fighting for equality all over the globe, reports of hate crimes and suspicious murders of young…
06.29.20
Disney Ride Will Be ‘Reimagined’ Because Of Ties…

A petition sparks change.
06.26.20
Millions Push For Reopening Of Elijah McClain Murder…

McClain went into a coma and died after police in Aurora placed him in a violent chokehold.
06.26.20
No Longer Hidden: NASA Announces Washington DC Headquarters…

NASA engineer and mathematician Mary W. Jackson is finally getting her just due. On Wednesday (Jun 24) NASA announced plans…
06.26.20
Trump’s Event Speaker Criticized For Calling Aunt Jemima…

Can people just leave Aunt Jemima alone?
06.26.20
Racist Cop Says Public Scrutiny Caused Him To…

Officers Michael Kevin Piner, Jesse E. Moore II and James B. Gilmore are now fired.
06.26.20
Close