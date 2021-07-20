Erica Mena , Safaree
Twitter Is Straiiigghhtt Calling Cap On Safaree Just Finding Out Erica Mena Was Pregnant On ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’

Posted July 20, 2021

Safaree and Erica Mena are straiiiiggghhhttt getting roasted… again. This time for his behavior on a recent episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.

It’s no secret. We already know that Safaree and Erica Mena are done, but on the new season of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, we see how things actually began to fall apart for the couple. Safaree hasn’t been shy in regards to his feelings about not wanting to have any more children with his now-estranged wife because of how much “hard work” it is and how pregnancy affected Mena’s body, claiming she got “too big.”

Both times social media lit his pop-locking behind up.

He’s even been recently dragged to the Twitter gulag for taking a trip to Jamaica while the new baby scent was still fresh on his newborn child. He would later claim he was home in Atlanta while sharing those clips.

During this season of Mona Scott-Young’s hit reality series, Erica Mena and Safaree haven’t yet called it a quits on their marriage but are slowly getting there to build up drama for the show. At this point, the couple is trying to do whatever it takes to save what’s left of their toxic relationship. Mena, sadly, is nervous because she is pregnant with the couple’s second child. Safaree is telling other people he is over having kids and is seriously contemplating getting a vasectomy.

Erica Mena decides to break the news to her husband. Still, first, she’s gonna butter his immature ass up by bringing Jamaica to their backyard with some help from LHHATL alumni and Reggae Music superstar Spice. When Safaree sees the setup, he is blown away and impressed that his wife went out of her way for the gesture and feels this is what his wife should be doing in their marriage.

That quickly changes when Mena drops the bomb and shares a sonogram video of their second child currently cooking Erica’s stomach that leaves Safaree dumbfounded and speechless.

Safaree would eventually get up and leave, hopping on one of his ATVs and wheelies off into the sunset leaving his wife upset and confused.

Twitter has been frying the “rapper” all night because of his behavior and the fact that Erica Mena is clearly showing, so there is no way he didn’t know she was pregnant unless he either thought she was fat or they are just putting on a show for TV. We’re going with the latter.

Erica Mena is also catching strays for even entertaining Safaree and marrying a “40 year old failing loser.”

Welp, you put your business on national television for the world to see. This is what happens. While we know this mess is definitely scripted, we are enjoying every minute of it play out.

You can peep more reactions to Erica Mena and Safaree’s falling apart on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta below.

Twitter Is Straiiigghhtt Calling Cap On Safaree Just Finding Out Erica Mena Was Pregnant On 'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta'

LOL, facts.

Damn shame. 

Sheer comedy. 

This really happened, lol. 

Bingo.

