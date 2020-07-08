CLOSE
san francisco
HomePhotos

San Francisco Lawmaker Proposes CAREN Act To Stop Racist 911 Calls, Twitter Has Thoughts

Posted July 8, 2020

Woman on cell phone at car accident scene

Source: Westend61 / Getty

The uptick of the so-called “Karens” of the world has inspired meme-worthy video footage and even severe consequences to those who abused their white privilege. Now, a California lawmaker is proposing the CAREN Act, which will help authorities throw the book at anyone using 911 in a fashion that suggests that a person’s race is the reason for the call.

San Francisco Supervisor Shamann Walton introduced the ordinance on Tuesday (July 7) in City Hall, which would make discriminatory calls illegal.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

“Racist 911 calls are unacceptable that’s why I’m introducing the CAREN Act at today’s SF Board of Supervisors meeting. This is the CAREN we need. Caution Against Racially Exploitative Non-Emergencies,” read a tweet Walton posted on Tuesday shortly after introducing the ordinance.

The CAREN Act stands for Caution Against Racially Exploitative Non-Emergencies as noted in the tweet, and would bolster already-existing laws against using 911 in an incorrect or non-emergency manner. The act comes on the heels of many well-publicized incidents of white people calling or threatening to call police on people of color despite not breaking any laws or exhibiting violence towards the individuals placing the calls.

In social media circles, the women who have carried out these potentially dangerous acts have been dubbed “Karens” and the slang term has gotten pushback with some even daring to call the nickname racist.

California states that filing a false police report via 911 is a criminal offense but as of now, there aren’t any legal ramifications for calling the authorities on someone due to how they look, their race, or religion.

On Twitter, news of the proposed Caren Act spread with approving comments and the requisite criticism one can expect on such a topic. We’ve got all sides of the reactions below.

Photo: Getty

San Francisco Lawmaker Proposes CAREN Act To Stop Racist 911 Calls, Twitter Has Thoughts  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Latest
Amy Cooper AKA “Central Park Karen” Will Be…

Finally, Central Karen is finally going to be charged.
07.09.20
Study: Men Twice As Likely To Die From…

Men are being hit harder by COVID-19 than their female counterparts, according to a new study. “Women have a better…
07.08.20
Rickey Smiley Challenges Black Communities ‘To Get These…

Rickey Smiley directly challenged the Black community while delivering a passionate and at times emotional update about his daughter's condition…
07.08.20
Police Chief Defends New York Cop Shown Kneeling…

Yugeshwar Gaindarpersaud claims a police officer in Schenectady beat him, kneeled on his head and arrested him on his own…
07.08.20
Four Jimmy Johns Employees Fired After Making Noose…

  Four employees at a Jimmy John’s restaurant in Woodstock Georgia have been fired after posting a video of themselves…
07.08.20
Breonna Taylor’s Family Says She Was Still Alive…

Breonna Taylor's family is once again speaking out about new details regarding the murder of the 26-year old EMT after…
07.08.20
Ten-a-Key Karen Fired From Job After Screaming “White…

Naturally the video was shared on social media by 16-year-old Sierra Gilmer, an activist and board member of the New Generation…
07.07.20
What Is Blackout Day? Here’s What You Need To…

You’ve probably seen #BlackOutDay2020 making its way across social media by now. So, what is Blackout Day? 
07.07.20
8-Year-Old Secoriea Turner Fatally Shot Near Location Of…

8-year-old Secoriea Turner was fatally shot over the holiday weekend in Atlanta, GA.
07.07.20
Uber Launches “No Mask, No Ride” Campaign Due…

Uber launches the "No Mask, No Ride" campaign to protect riders and drivers from coronavirus.
07.06.20
Close