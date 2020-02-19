CLOSE
saweetie
HomePhotos

Saweetie Turns Heads At Milan Fashion Week

Posted February 19, 2020

Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' "Bad Boys For Life" - Arrivals

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

The Fashion Week train is in motion. What kicked off in New York was now spread across the pond to London. Celebrities packed their finest selections and headed to Milan to get in on the fashion and put their best stiletto forward.

Rapper Saweetie is no stranger to lighting up the red carpet. Her statement pieces have landed her on plenty of best dressed lists. She showed out for NYFW, but sis is stepping it up for her first day in Milan.

Overseas draped in the finest @harryhalim_paris,” she wrote on Instagram, debuting her latest look.

Saweetie wore a matching jacquard bustier, tuxe jacket, and trousers with sheer detailing on the thighs by Harry Halim Paris. She completed the look with a large top hat and a Pellegrino Paris purse.

If this is day one, I can’t wait to see what her and her stylist cook up together for the rest of Milan Fashion Week. Bryon Javar is the creative muscle behind most of Saweetie’s looks. The two have been creating magic together for some time now. The duo experiment with fashion in a way that shows complete range. From punk rocker to powder pink princess, together they execute fun, cohesive, stylish moments.

Because those looks are night and day, I am certain the level of slayage in Milan will be one for the books.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

 

Saweetie Turns Heads At Milan Fashion Week  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

View this post on Instagram

sono a milano! #mfw

A post shared by @ saweetie on

2.

3.

4.

Latest
Graffiti Artists Bomb A Bunch of NYC Trains…

While lots of negative aspects of American life are making comebacks in this Trumpian era (i.e. blatant racism), a few…
02.19.20
Kehlani Drops “Valentine’s Day (Shameful)” Sparking Rumors Of…

If you were up early Monday morning, you make have saw a tweet or Instagram post from singer Kehlani about…
02.17.20
School Cop Caught On Video Putting Black Student…

A Camden, Arkansas student resource officer has reportedly been put on paid leave after a video of him placing a…
02.12.20
In Defense Of Gayle King: Debunking 3 Ridiculous…

Some things to think about for people still wanting to drag her for her Kobe Bryant question.
02.11.20
The Rock’s Daughter Simone Signs With The WWE

The Rock’s daughter is joining the family business. Simone Johnson, daughter of movie star and former Wrestling champion Dwayne “The…
02.11.20
Black Men Are Sharing Their Skincare Routines On…

Black men are stepping their skincare game up!
02.11.20
Here’s The 2020 Income Tax Refund Direct Deposit…

It’s tax season and if you’re lucky you’re in for a refund! Are you wondering, “When will I get my…
02.06.20
Actor Kirk Douglas Dead At 103

Kirk Douglas, one of the original superstars of Hollywood’s Golden Age, has died. Douglas, 103, passed away on Wednesday after…
02.06.20
Parents Suing School For Allegedly Handcuffing Their Son

A Pittsburgh family is outraged after they say their seven-year-old was physically abused, secluded in a room numerous times and…
02.06.20
Stacey Abrams Has A ‘Plan’ To Be President…

The former minority leader of the Georgia House, Stacey Abrams believes that she will become president by 2040. During an…
02.04.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close