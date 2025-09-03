Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter turns 44 on September 4th, and let’s keep it a buck… she’s been that girl for decades.

Baby Bey dominated Houston talent shows, then hit the ground running with Girls Tyme and later… the incomparable Destiny’s Child. Now, the wife, mother, and businesswoman is doing everything her way, on her own time. Beyoncé is one of the most powerful names in music and culture; she has reached a level most artists can only ever dream about.

At this point, her name isn’t just “famous”, it’s a stamp of greatness. Synonymous with both living and dead legends.

That’s why you’ll hear it pop up in songs again and again. Across years of hip-hop, R&B, and pop, artists continuously drop the Queen’s name. Mostly to honor, celebrate, or fawn over her in some sense. Other times… it’s not always so positive. But, that’s what happens when you’re thee go-to reference!

Think about it: how many artists get name-checked in music the way she does? Very few. But Beyoncé is so ingrained in music and culture that it feels natural.

She’s a muse, a measuring stick, and the industry’s main crush for 20+ years.

Beyoncé is in a league of her own. And with 44 years of life, nearly 30 years in the spotlight, and countless moments that changed music forever, she’s still showing us why her name carries so much weight.

Check out some songs that mention Queen Bey from the early 2000s to present day!

Say My Name, Say My Nameee: 37 Songs That Mention Beyoncé was originally published on wiznation.com

1. Lil Durk – My Beyoncé ft. Dej Loaf 2. Lil Wayne – Comfortable ft. Babyface 3. Kevin Gates – Yonce Freestyle feat. Sexyy Red & BG 4. Outkast – Hey Ya! 5. Big Sean – My Last ft. Chris Brown 6. MKTO – Classic 7. Drake – Girls Love Beyonce ft. James Fauntleroy 8. Blac Youngsta – Forever 9. Megan Thee Stallion – Freak Nasty 10. Aminé – Caroline 11. Ariana Grande – Hands on Me ft. A$AP Ferg 12. Tyler, The Creator – 911 / Mr. Lonely 13. Usher – I Don’t Mind ft. Juicy J 14. JID – Stars ft. Yasiin Bey 15. Trina – Single Again 16. 50 Cent – Follow My Lead ft. Robin Thicke 17. Nicki Minaj – Buy A Heart 18. Tobe Nwigwe – EAT 19. JAY Z – All Around the World 20. Lil Wayne – Get Something 21. The Game – Wouldn’t Get Far ft. Kanye West 22. Max B – You Gotta Love It ft. Cam’ron 23. Eminem – No Apologies 24. Fifth Harmony – Brave Honest Beautiful 25. J. Cole – I Really Mean It (Freestyle) 26. PARTYNEXTDOOR, Drake – LASERS 27. Kendrick Lamar – Beyoncé 28. Megan Thee Stallion – Bae Goals 29. Rick Ross – Kyrie 30. Missy Elliot – Meltdown 31. Pitbull – Day Drinking ft. Heymous Molly 32. JAY Z – Beach Is Better 33. Vybz Kartel – Beyoncé Wine 34. Cardi B – Money Bag 35. Sam Smith – I’m Not The Only One ft. A$AP Rocky 36. Panic! At The Disco – (F*** A) Silver Lining 37. Ledisi – My Baby Just Cares For Me