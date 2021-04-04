CLOSE
Red Carpet Rundown: 27th SAG Awards Looks We Love

Posted April 4, 2021

We love the Screen Actors Guild Awards, because unlike other award shows, the atmosphere is lighter, the drinks are stiffer, the jokes are actually funny and the fashion is still there. Following the trend of this seasons virtual award shows, the annual 27th SAGs captured Hollywood’s finest from the luxury of their living rooms for a one-hour pre-taped special.

Our favorite Hollywood fashion staples like Cynthia Erivo, Viola Davis, Jurnee Smollett and Kerry Washington all looked radiant while the men stepped out in fine designer threads.

Keep scrolling to see our favorite fashion moments.

1. Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington is serving mermaid vibes in this blue embellished gown by Etro. Styled by Law Roach.

2. Cynthia Erivo

A queen in Alexander McQueen. Award season darling Cynthia Erivo looked stunning in Alexander McQueen. Styled by Jason Bolden. Her jewels are Forever Mark.

3. Aldis Hodge

Aldis Hodge can do no wrong in our eyes. The “One Night In Miami” actor looked dapper in Dolce & Gabbana. Styled by Law Roach.

4. Jurnee Smollett

Jurnee Smollett Source:Getty

Jurnee Smollett is our absolute favorite at the SAGs in this dramatic red Zuhair Murad dress with high, low design.

5. Leslie Odom Jr

Leslie Odom Jr Source:Getty

“One Night In Miami” star Leslie Odom Jr. came to top the best dressed men’s list in this polychromatic Berluti suit.

 
