CLOSE
Donald Trump , Sen. Tim Scott
HomePhotos

Sen. Tim Scott Says Massa Trump “Misspoke” On White Supremacy Question, Twitter Drags Him To Uncle Tom’s Cabin

Posted 18 hours ago

US-VOTE-COURT

Source: BONNIE CASH / Getty

It be your own people. Sen. Tim Scott, a grown as Black man, had the gall to say that Donald Trump “misspoke” when he once again failed to denounce White Supremacy during last night’s (Sept. 29) first Presidential debate of 2020.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

When moderator Chris Wallace asked Trump to denounce White Supremacy during the universally panned debate, after trying to evade the question, the best he could come up with was to tell the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by.”

That would be a swing and a miss even worse than his infamous “both sides” speak in Charlottesville.

Naturally, Tim Scott, the only Black Republican in the Senate, from South Carolina, was today (Sept. 30) asked what he thought of Trump’s comments, and he gave just about the weakest answer you could imagine.

“I think he misspoke in response to Chris Wallace’s comment, he was asking Chris what he wanted to say,” said Scott in response to a question posed by a reporter. “I think he misspoke. I think he should correct it. If he doesn’t correct it, I guess he didn’t misspeak.”

Say what now?

Donald Trump won’t correct anything while his water carriers twist themselves in knots trying to justify and obscure his racism. And the people Trump is riling up would just as soon shoot Tim Scott dead in the street before even considering that he is a Senator.

For shame. Twitter is dragging Tom That’s Not A Spelling Error Scott for all the filth. Cowardly is just one of the many words being used to describe this guy. And rightfully so.

When is he up for re-election?

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Sen. Tim Scott Says Massa Trump “Misspoke” On White Supremacy Question, Twitter Drags Him To Uncle Tom’s Cabin  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6. Oh please.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Latest
Trump Planned To Use Black Woman As A…

Trump's reportedly intended to bring attention during the debate to Alice Johnson, a Black woman to whom he granted clemency,…
10.01.20
Who Are The Proud Boys? Here’s A Look…

The Proud Boys are a far-right, all-male organization with a history of hate and violence.
10.01.20
‘Stand By’: Trump Refuses To Denounce White Supremacy…

Joe Biden and Donald Trump met in Cleveland Tuesday night for the first of their three scheduled presidential debates.
09.30.20
Report: Tennessee Titans Suspend In-Person Activities After Positive…

The NFL is now dealing with its first major COVID-19 case during its regular season. Three players and five personnel…
09.29.20
Platinum Plan President Trump’s 2016 Campaign Allegedly Listed…

According to a file obtained by UK's Channel 4, 3.5 million Black Americans were listed as "deterrence" in the campaign's…
09.29.20
Tamika Mallory Places Sellout Jacket On Kentucky AG…

If it walks and quacks like a duck; chances are that it is a duck. The same goes for bootlicking…
09.29.20
2020 Early Voting Dates By State For Presidential…

The general election is on Tuesday, November 3rd, but 39 states as well as the District of Columbia offer voters…
09.29.20
Breonna Taylor’s Black Neighbor Breaks His Silence: ‘My…

Breonna Taylor's former neighbor whose apartment was also hit by the same police gunfire that resulted in a weak indictment…
09.28.20
Trump Campaign Staffer Who Once Targeted Black Voters…

Brad Parscale, Donald Trump's former campaign manager who once used Facebook to nefariously target Black voters, has been hospitalized in…
09.28.20
People Want Trump Arrested For Tax Evasion After…

The New York Times' report on Donald Trump's taxes prompted comparisons of the president to Al Capone, who was arrested,…
09.28.20
Close