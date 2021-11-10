People Magazine
Black Men Who Could Have Been This Year’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

People Magazine has just unveiled their new choice for 2021’s sexiest man alive and let’s just say, this year it’s not Michael B. Jordan.  And while the Creed actor is certainly a hard act to follow from last year’s sexiest man alive, we have a few thoughts on a few fine Black men we would have voted as our sexiest man this year to continue on with MBJ’s legacy.

From Damson Idris to Lakeith Stanfield, Black men in Hollywood are looking as fine as ever these days and if we had to pick, we wouldn’t be able to choose just one man as our “sexiest man alive.” But while we’re debating over which gentleman cold be our top choice, let’s swoon over this round-up of Black men who could have been voted as this year’s “sexiest man alive.”

 

Black Men Who Could Have Been This Year’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Damson Idris

Source:Damson Idris's Instagram

Damson Idris needs no introduction. The British-born actor has completely taken over our TV screens as Franklin Saint in Snowfall and he looks quite good while doing it. From his gangster-like demeanor on screen to his sweet, personality off-screen, not to mention his sexy British accent, Damson would definitely be one of our top choices for this year’s sexiest man. 

2. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Source:Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's Instagram

Tall, dark, handsome, talented… who doesn’t love Yahya Abdul-Mateen II? He’s definitely a force on screen and his gorgeous smile off-screen is one that’ll make you swoon! 

3. Skyh Alvester Black

Source:Skyh Alvester Black's Instagram

If you don’t know Skyh Alvester Black then it’s time you get familiar! Making his rounds on BET shows like Sistas and All The Queens Men with his banging bod and killer smile, Skyh is definitely everyone’s man-crush everyday! 

4. Da’Vinchi

Source:Da’Vinchi's Instaram

Another fave is Da’Vinchi who is killing it on Starz’s new series BMF and the CW drama series, All American. It’s Da’Vinchi’s adorable smile and smooth-talking personality that has us blushing every time he hits the screen and he’s definitely a top contender for our sexiest man alive. 

5. LaKeith Stanfield

Source:LaKeith Stanfield's Instagram

LaKeith Stanfield is one of those artsy and soulful types that feel like a ’90s r&b song – nothing but pure love and happiness. Not to mention he’s super talented and has a beautiful smile. Need we say more? 

6. Tyler Lepley

Well hello, Tyler Lepley! This actor caught our attention as Diamond in the hit series, P-Valley, and honestly hasn’t left our thoughts since! He’s handsome, talented, and has a killer smile… and those abs certainly don’t hurt. 

