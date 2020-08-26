CLOSE
Shaun King , Twitter
HomePhotos

He Don’t Speak For Us: Black Twitter Is Social Distancing Itself From Talcum X aka Shaun King

Posted 20 hours ago

Shaun King Once Dragged By The Right On Twitter, Black Folks Dont Care

Source: Dave Kotinsky / Getty

Shaun King is bringing unnecessary attention to the call for justice following the shooting of Jacob Blake after he posted some heada** tweets.

Black Twitter is quickly distancing itself from Shaun King, aka Talcum X, which is hilariously trending after he was called out by many on the right for a tweet threatening to name and blame officers for the shooting of Jacob Blake. Immediately he was criticized with many pointing to two situations where King falsely accused people. One incident he King pushed a woman’s discredited claims that Officer Daniel Hubbard raped her during a stop.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Another incident led to the death of a man who killed himself after King shared his photo to his millions of Twitter followers, falsely accusing him of the murder of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes.

While those on the right are quick to associate the “activist” those calling for justice for Jacob Blake, Black Twitter wasted no time in letting them know that Shaun King does not speak for them. One user said in a tweet while sharing a screenshot of his stupidity he didn’t hesitate to press send on:

“Hi. I’m here to say one thing. Shaun King does not speak for me. I’m not sure it’s even legal to make threats like this.”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

The tweet in question is still up on King’s timeline, and he has even gone as far as to pin it on his page. In response to the outrage to his tweet, and people sharing his address, he claims that he has guards outside of his house because he caught police plotting to kill him.

Welp, this all self-inflicted. You can peep the reactions, or shall we say the lack of care that the right is dragging him on Twitter in the gallery below.

Photo: Dave Kotinsky / Getty

He Don’t Speak For Us: Black Twitter Is Social Distancing Itself From Talcum X aka Shaun King  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. SMH

2.

3.

4.

5. Welp

6. Lol facts

7. Wheres the lie?

8. Facts

9.

10.

11.

12.

13. Used everyone of his nicknames LOL

14. Its only right.

15. Yikes

Latest
Justice For Jacob Blake: NBA Restart Season Faces…

The Milwaukee Bucks are the first to demonstrate their protest by not playing a game.
08.27.20
Family Of Jacob Blake Deliver Stern Message To…

Letetra Wideman, one of Blake's sisters, gave perhaps the most stirring comments at a news conference held in Wisconsin.
08.27.20
LA Clippers Coach Doc Rivers Powerfully Addresses Racial…

Rivers, like many Black Americans, has to battle the ugliness of racial injustice despite all his achievements on and off…
08.27.20
8 Black Celebrities Who Are Demanding An End…

The time for change is now.
08.27.20
Detroit Woman Was Still Breathing Right Before She…

A woman from Detroit who was officially declared dead encountered nothing short of a miracle after a funeral home attendant…
08.27.20
LeBron James Launching New Initiative To Get Poll…

While this racist administration continues to steal mailboxes from our streets to prevent mail-in ballots from being cast and requiring…
08.27.20
Who Is Kyle Rittenhouse? Jacob Blake Protest Shooter…

Social media reports claim that Kyle Rittenhouse, a teenager who allegedly has an affiliation with local law enforcement, is the…
08.26.20
Graphic Video Shows ‘Young White Man’ Shooting People…

At least two people were killed after a "young White man" was shown on video shooting protesters at a demonstration…
08.26.20
Tamika Mallory Addresses Criticism Over “BreonnaCon” Event For…

Until Freedom launched "BreonnaCon" event in an effort to bring awareness to Breonna Taylor's death by the hands of police…
08.26.20
Jacob Blake Shooting: NBA’s Fred VanVleet Speaks On…

He also challenges reporters on how they feel about the incident.
08.26.20
Close