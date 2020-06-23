CLOSE
jesus , Shaun King
Shaun King Wants All White Jesus Statues Removed, Far Right Twitter Big Mad At Alexander Scamilton

Posted June 23, 2020

Close-Up Of Jesus Christ Statue

Source: Stephen Moore / EyeEm / Getty

Shaun King has been persona non grata to a significant portion of the Black delegation for a while now. So the activist calling for the removal of all statues depicting a “white Jesus” was met with indifference by Black Twitter while Far Right Nut Job Twitter continues to throw a hissy fit.

We’re not sure why anyone asked him, but King took to Twitter to say, “Yes, I think the statues of the white European they claim is Jesus should also come down. They are a form of white supremacy. Always have been.”

Now, we’re not disagreeing with the essence of King’s point. But the irony of this coming from a man whose own ethnic background (he says he’s Black, many think not) was not lost on many.

He added, “In the Bible, when the family of Jesus wanted to hide, and blend in, guess where they went? EGYPT! Not Denmark. Tear them down.”

Also, while there is no doubt that Jesus wasn’t blonde and blue-eyed, no one know what he actually looks like.

But the more egregious consequence of King’s statement is giving ammo to the reverse-racism crowd, let’s cause a distraction crowd. Way to go, Shaun.

Then there’s the fact that due to a myriad of alleged financial discrepancies regarding his fundraising, the man known as Talcum X, Alexander Scamilton, Bobby Steal and an assortment of other nicknames is not the best of messengers.

Add to the inherent comedy of Far Right Twitter clutching their Confederate pearls over this distraction, and our reaction is a resounding, Meh. But the jokes at the expense of both King and MAGAts—especially the delusion of the latter—is quite entertaining.

Peep some of the best below.

Shaun King Wants All White Jesus Statues Removed, Far Right Twitter Big Mad At Alexander Scamilton  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

