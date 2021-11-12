Silk Sonic
HomePhotos

Silk Sonic Release New Project ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’ & Two-Step Twitter Approves

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Telecast

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

SIlk Sonic shocked the world back in March with the release of their super-smooth single “Leave The Door Open” en route to the track going double platinum on the charts and still a fan favorite. On Friday (November 12), the dynamic duo of Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars unveiled their joint project An Evening With Silk Sonic and Two-Step Twitter highly approves.

Silk Sonic formed back in 2017 after the pair collaborated on music over the years and were bestowed with the band name Silk Sonic after the legendary Boosty Collins heard the album front to back. Now that An Evening With Silk Sonic is out there for the masses to take in, the nine-track affair may feel brief but the potent talents of Mars and .Paak is intact.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Bassist Thundercat added his talents to Silk Sonic’s project along with the aforementioned Collins. The talented producer and songwriter D’Mile also lent his touches to the project among several others.

On Twitter, the reactions to SIlk Sonic’s new drop are inspiring some of the old players angling to get that old thing back. Others are saying they feel transported to an earlier time in music where soul and groove ruled the day.

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

Check out the reactions below.

Photo: YouTube

Silk Sonic Release New Project ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’ & Two-Step Twitter Approves  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

Latest

Violence Against Black Women Is A Disturbing And…

Violence against black women is a growing epidemic, with spikes happening all over the country. Black women are constantly in…
01.01.70

Nashville Pastor Becomes Real-Life Superman By Disarming Gunman…

The congregation at Nashville Light Mission Pentecostal Church in Tennessee came face-to-face with a gun-wielding robber during a recent Sunday…
11.12.76

MAGA Muff Convicted Of Threatening To Kill Democrats…

37-year-old Trump stump Brendan Hunt was arrested and convicted of posting a series of messages to social media that included…
03.23.76

Ahmaud Arbery’s Mom Sat Through Graphic Body Cam…

As Day 1 of the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial began last Friday, the pain of his mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, only…
01.01.70

Here’s Everything We Know About The Fatal Car…

Ruggs' Chevrolet Corvette smashed into the rear end of the victim's Toyota RAV-4, instantly bursting the vehicle into flames.
07.17.71

‘Censorship’: Howard’s Student-Run Newspaper Blames University For ‘Decline…

Journalists at Howard University’s student-run newspaper 'The Hilltop' claim they're being censored after coverage of campus protests has declined in…
06.29.71

What We Know About The Alpo Martinez Murder…

More details about Alpo Martinez’s murder are now starting to come to the light. In an in-depth interview his son…
01.01.70

How Access To Vaccines Could Alter The Impact…

Here’s how the COVID-19 vaccine was tested for efficacy and safety on children and how access to these shots could…
06.28.69

Mom Sues Florida School District For Banning Her…

There’s no accusation that Triece mistreated or otherwise engaged in inappropriate behavior that could put kids in danger. Despite volunteering…
01.01.70

Maryland Surgeon And Lawmaker Under Fire For Attending…

Dr. Terri Hill, a Maryland state delegate and board-certified plastic surgeon, was slammed with a whopping $15,000 fine after she…
01.01.70
Close