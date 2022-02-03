music
Sweet Nostalgia: A List Of Songs Turning 20 in 2022

As if we needed another reminder of how we are now the aunties and unks, the millennial generation had arguably the best music and music videos, some of which are turning 20 years old this year.

If you’re anything like us, you’ll never get tired of a classic.  2002 was a year of 2 ways and Nokias, baby phat and school lunch.  A new banger every week that you had to wake up early to catch the video for before school in the mornings.  Once these hits dropped, you could head over to your local F.Y.E and cop the hard copy CD, blasting your favorites all year long.  Times were good.

Sweet Nostalgia: A List Of Songs Turning 20 in 2022  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. Cry Me A River – Justin Timberlake

A high school break up anthem.

2. Happy – Ashanti

Spray painted crop top tanks and pink cell phones cases.

3. Still Fly – Big Tymers

Before iMessage, there was pager to pager. Hit me on my 2 way.

4. Work It – Missy Elliot

The era of Missy Elliot and Timbaland – Undefeated.

5. How You Gonna Act Like That – Tyrese

First love vibes.

6. Gangsta Lovin’ – Eve

Cornrows, pedicured toes, and blue tinted sun shades.

7. Bump Bump Bump – B2K

Welcome to the new Millennium.

8. Why Don’t We Fall In Love – Amerie

Wasn’t officially Summertime until you heard this record.

9. If I Could Go – Angie Martinez

A timeless NYC classic.

10. Hot In Herre – Nelly

Picture this: a house party full of baby phat jeans and low top Air Force ones, chicken wings and doing the chicken head.

