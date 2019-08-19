Unless you been under a rock for the past few days, Popeyes has the internet licking fried chicken grease off their fingers thanks to their new spicy chicken sandwich. Not feeling that the Lousiana-based fast-food chain was getting all the buzz, Chik-Fil-A chimed in on Twitter and sparked a scrumptious battle.

Twitter could not stop talking about Popeye’s latest menu offering as users flocked to restaurants across the country to see what the buzz was about. Chik-Fil-A feeling the pressure fired off a tweet pointing out that their sandwich is the original.

Bun + Chicken + Pickles = all the ❤️ for the original. pic.twitter.com/qBAIIxZx5v — Chick-fil-A, Inc. (@ChickfilA) August 19, 2019

Popeyes caught wind of the seasonless Tweet and responded back with a very spicy quip pointing out the beef-less franchises salty demeanor.

Immediately all over war erupted on Twitter about which chain is the best and from the look at things Chik-Fil-A is catching a severe L at the moment. We not gonna hold you but Popeye’s spicy chicken sandwich is the real deal. Sorry, Chik-Fil-A you may have bitten off more than you can chew with this one. Hit the gallery to see all of the delicious hot takes currently being supplied on the social network. You can also let us know which fast-food chain you are siding with down in the comment section below.

—

Photo: Popeyes

What’s Beef?: Popeyes vs. Chik-Fil-A Sparks Spicy Twitter Battle Over Who Has The Best Chicken Sandwich was originally published on hiphopwired.com