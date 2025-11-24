The world of sports is one of passion, dedication, and unforgettable moments.

It is shaped by extraordinary individuals who inspire millions on and off the field.

These figures, whether athletes, coaches, or influential pioneers, leave a lasting legacy, etched into the hearts of fans and the history books of their respective sports.

As we progress through 2025, we pause to remember and honor the monumental contributions of those we have lost this year.

Their influence extends far beyond their accomplishments in competition.

They brought communities together, provided moments of joy and triumph, and influenced the trajectory of their sports in profound ways.

This article serves as a dedication to their legacy and as an evolving tribute.

We will continually update this piece with the names and stories of notable sports figures who pass in 2025, ensuring their impact is celebrated and never forgotten.

Rest In Peace: Notable Sports Figures We’ve Lost In 2025 was originally published on 1075thefan.com

Rodney Rogers, a former Wake Forest basketball star and 12-year NBA veteran, passed away at the age of 54 on November 21, 2025. Known for his powerful athleticism and versatility, Rogers earned accolades such as the ACC Player of the Year in 1993 and the NBA Sixth Man of the Year in 2000. Drafted 9th overall in 1993, he played for several NBA teams, scoring nearly 9,500 career points. Tragically, a 2008 dirt bike accident left him paralyzed from the shoulders down, but he remained a beacon of resilience, founding a foundation to support individuals with spinal cord injuries. Rogers' legacy extends beyond basketball, as he was celebrated for his strength, positivity, and impact on those around him.

Randy Jones (1950–2025), nicknamed "Junkman," was a left-handed pitcher in Major League Baseball, best known for his time with the San Diego Padres. He won the National League Cy Young Award in 1976 and was the Padres' first player to achieve this honor. Jones had a 10-year MLB career and left a lasting legacy in baseball.

Kenny Easly (1959–2025) was a legendary safety in the NFL, primarily with the Seattle Seahawks. Known for his hard-hitting style, he was a three-time First Team All-American in college football at UCLA and is considered one of the greatest safeties in history. Easly was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and left a lasting legacy in both college and professional football.

John Beam, a renowned football coach and athletic director, was a prominent figure in the Bay Area sports community. He gained national recognition as the head coach of Laney College's football team, featured in the 2020 season of Netflix's "Last Chance U." Known for his empathetic coaching style and dedication to his players, Beam helped over 20 athletes reach the NFL during his career. Starting as a running backs coach at Laney College in 2004, Beam became head coach in 2012, leading the team to two league titles. Before Laney, he achieved a remarkable 160-33-3 record as the coach at Skyline High School. Beam's legacy extended beyond the field, as he was deeply committed to mentoring young athletes and fostering their growth both on and off the field. Tragically, Beam passed away in November 2025 after being shot on Laney College's campus.

Larry Brooks (1950–2025) was a renowned American sports journalist, best known for his coverage of the New York Rangers and the NHL for the New York Post. As a Senior Hockey Columnist, he was a respected voice in hockey journalism, leaving a significant impact on the sport and its community.

Michael Ray Richardson is a former professional basketball player known for his dynamic skills as a guard in the NBA during the late 1970s and 1980s. Drafted fourth overall by the New York Knicks in 1978, Richardson quickly made a name for himself with his exceptional defense, playmaking, and scoring ability. A four-time NBA All-Star, he also played for the Golden State Warriors and New Jersey Nets. Despite his talent, Richardson's career was marred by off-court issues, including a lifetime ban from the NBA in 1986 due to substance abuse violations. Afterward, he found success playing overseas and later transitioned into coaching. His story remains a mix of immense talent and lessons on overcoming personal challenges.

Lenny Wilkens is a legendary figure in basketball, celebrated for his achievements as both a player and a coach. As a player, he was a nine-time NBA All-Star and known for his exceptional playmaking and leadership. Transitioning to coaching, Wilkens became one of the most successful coaches in NBA history, holding the record for most career wins for many years. He led the Seattle SuperSonics to their first NBA championship in 1979 and was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame three times: as a player, a coach, and as part of the 1992 U.S. Olympic "Dream Team" coaching staff. Wilkens is revered for his contributions to the game and his enduring legacy in basketball.

Paul Tagliabue is a former commissioner of the National Football League (NFL), serving from 1989 to 2006. Under his leadership, the NFL experienced significant growth, including the expansion to 32 teams, the introduction of new television deals, and the establishment of the league as a global brand. Tagliabue was instrumental in creating the NFL's salary cap system and fostering labor peace with the players' union. Known for his strategic vision and calm leadership, he played a key role in modernizing the league and ensuring its long-term success.

Richie Adubato is a former American basketball coach known for his extensive career in the NBA and WNBA. He served as head coach for several NBA teams, including the Detroit Pistons, Dallas Mavericks, and Orlando Magic, and later transitioned to the WNBA, where he coached the New York Liberty and Washington Mystics. Adubato is recognized for his strategic mind, charismatic personality, and ability to connect with players. His coaching career spanned decades, leaving a lasting impact on both men's and women's professional basketball.

Marshawn Kneeland was a talented defensive end for the Dallas Cowboys, known for his impressive journey from Western Michigan to the NFL. Selected in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, Kneeland quickly showcased his skills on the field, earning recognition for his defensive prowess. During his college career, he was a standout player, earning second-team All-MAC honors in his final season with 57 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks. STORY | Dallas Cowboys Defensive End Marshawn Kneeland Dies At 24

Bob Trumpy is a former professional football player and sports broadcaster, best known for his time as a tight end with the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL from 1968 to 1977. A two-time Pro Bowler, Trumpy was celebrated for his athleticism and ability to revolutionize the tight end position with his receiving skills. After retiring from football, he became a prominent sports broadcaster, working for NBC Sports and covering NFL games for decades. Trumpy is remembered for his contributions both on the field and in the broadcast booth.

George Atkinson was a professional football player best known for his career as a defensive back with the Oakland Raiders in the NFL during the 1960s and 1970s. Renowned for his physical playing style, Atkinson was a key member of the Raiders' defense and contributed to their success, including their Super Bowl XI victory. Off the field, he was known for his outspoken personality and later worked as a broadcaster. Atkinson's legacy remains tied to his toughness and impact on the Raiders' storied history.

Nick Mangold is a former NFL center who played his entire 11-season career with the New York Jets. Known for his toughness and leadership, Mangold was a seven-time Pro Bowler and a two-time All-Pro. Drafted in the first round in 2006, he became a cornerstone of the Jets' offensive line, helping the team reach two AFC Championship games. Mangold is widely regarded as one of the best centers of his era.

Doug Martin is a former professional American football running back who played in the NFL, primarily for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Nicknamed "Muscle Hamster" for his compact and powerful build, Martin was known for his explosive running style and versatility. He was drafted in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft and had an impressive rookie season, including a standout game with 251 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Martin earned two Pro Bowl selections during his career but faced challenges with injuries and consistency. He retired from the NFL in 2019.

Jesús Montero is a former professional baseball player from Venezuela who primarily played as a catcher and designated hitter. Once a highly-touted prospect, Montero was signed by the New York Yankees and later traded to the Seattle Mariners in 2012. Despite showing promise with his hitting ability, his MLB career was marred by inconsistent performance, defensive struggles, and off-field issues, including a suspension for performance-enhancing drugs in 2013. Montero's time in the majors was brief, and he eventually transitioned to playing in minor leagues and international leagues.

Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt was a beloved chaplain, educator, and icon of Loyola University Chicago, known for her unwavering faith and vibrant personality. Born in 1919, she dedicated her life to education and service as a member of the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Sister Jean gained national fame during Loyola's 2018 NCAA men's basketball tournament run, where her pregame prayers and spirited support captured hearts across the country. Beyond basketball, she was a mentor and inspiration to students, embodying compassion, faith, and purpose. Sister Jean passed away at the age of 106, leaving behind a legacy of love, resilience, and community impact.

Mike Greenwell, nicknamed "The Gator," was a left fielder who played his entire 12-year MLB career with the Boston Red Sox (1985–1996). Known for his consistent hitting, Greenwell achieved a .303 career batting average, 130 home runs, and 726 RBIs. He was a two-time All-Star and the runner-up for the 1988 AL MVP Award, a season in which he hit .325 with 22 home runs and 119 RBIs. Greenwell was inducted into the Boston Red Sox Hall of Fame in 2008.

Arthur Jones, former NFL defensive tackle and Super Bowl XLVII champion with the Baltimore Ravens, has passed away at 39. Known for his impactful career, Jones also played for the Indianapolis Colts and Washington, recording 173 tackles and 10 sacks. He was the older brother of UFC champion Jon Jones and NFL player Chandler Jones.

Lawrence Moten is a former American basketball player best known for his standout college career at Syracuse University. As a shooting guard, Moten became the all-time leading scorer in Big East Conference history, a record that still stands. Known for his smooth scoring ability and consistency, he was a three-time All-Big East selection. After college, Moten had a brief NBA career with the Vancouver Grizzlies and Washington Bullets, followed by stints in international leagues. He remains a celebrated figure in Syracuse basketball history.

Bernie Parent is a legendary Canadian goaltender best known for his time with the Philadelphia Flyers in the NHL. A two-time Stanley Cup champion (1974, 1975), Parent was instrumental in the Flyers' success, earning the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP both years. He also won the Vezina Trophy twice and is regarded as one of the greatest goaltenders in hockey history. Parent's stellar career earned him a place in the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1984, and he remains an iconic figure in Philadelphia sports.

Eddie Giacomin is a Hall of Fame Canadian goaltender best known for his time with the New York Rangers in the NHL during the 1960s and 1970s. Renowned for his puck-handling skills and fiery competitiveness, Giacomin was a five-time NHL All-Star and won the Vezina Trophy in 1971. His contributions helped solidify the Rangers as a competitive team during his tenure. Giacomin's #1 jersey was retired by the Rangers, cementing his legacy as one of the franchise's all-time greats.

Ricky Hatton is a retired British professional boxer and one of the most popular fighters of his era. Known as "The Hitman," Hatton was a two-weight world champion, holding titles in the light-welterweight and welterweight divisions. Renowned for his relentless pressure and body-punching, he achieved notable victories against Kostya Tszyu and Paulie Malignaggi. Hatton also faced boxing legends like Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao. Beyond the ring, he remains a beloved figure in British sports and has transitioned into coaching and promoting boxing.

Bob Goodenow is a former executive best known for serving as the Executive Director of the NHL Players' Association (NHLPA) from 1992 to 2005. During his tenure, he was a strong advocate for players' rights, leading negotiations for collective bargaining agreements and significantly increasing player salaries. Goodenow played a key role in the 1994-95 NHL lockout but faced challenges during the 2004-05 lockout, which resulted in the cancellation of the season. His leadership left a lasting impact on the relationship between players and the league.

Davey Johnson is a former Major League Baseball player and manager, best known for leading the New York Mets to a World Series championship in 1986. As a player, Johnson was a four-time All-Star second baseman, winning two World Series titles with the Baltimore Orioles. Transitioning to management, he enjoyed a successful career, including stints with the Mets, Reds, Orioles, Dodgers, and Nationals. Known for his strategic mind and leadership, Johnson was named NL Manager of the Year twice and remains a respected figure in baseball history.

Ken Dryden is a legendary Canadian ice hockey goaltender, lawyer, author, and politician. Best known for his time with the Montreal Canadiens in the NHL, Dryden won six Stanley Cups and earned the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP in 1971. Despite playing only eight seasons, he left an indelible mark on the sport, earning a spot in the Hockey Hall of Fame. Off the ice, Dryden is a celebrated author, with works like The Game, and has served as a Member of Parliament in Canada, showcasing his diverse talents and contributions beyond hockey.

A former NFL linebacker who played for the Dallas Cowboys from 1963 to 1976. Known for his toughness and leadership, Jordan was a key player in the Cowboys' defense and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame for his stellar

A Canadian jockey best known for riding Secretariat to victory in the 1973 Triple Crown. Turcotte's career is celebrated for his skill and success, making him one of horse racing's most iconic figures.

The younger brother of boxing legend Muhammad Ali. Rahaman was also a professional boxer, though his career was less prominent. He is known for his close relationship with Muhammad and his role in supporting his brother's career.

A retired German biathlete who dominated the sport in the mid-2010s. Dahlmeier won multiple Olympic and World Championship gold medals, known for her incredible endurance and shooting accuracy. She retired early to focus on other pursuits.

A legendary Major League Baseball player, primarily known for his time with the Chicago Cubs. Sandberg was a Hall of Fame second baseman, a 10-time All-Star, and a 9-time Gold Glove winner, celebrated for his defensive skills and power hitting.

Dwight Muhammad Qawi, born Dwight Braxton on January 5, 1953, in Baltimore, Maryland, was a two-division world boxing champion. Known as the "Camden Buzzsaw" for his aggressive style, Qawi rose to prominence after discovering boxing during a prison sentence. He turned professional in 1978 and became a world champion in the light heavyweight and cruiserweight divisions, holding titles such as the WBC light heavyweight and WBA cruiserweight belts. Qawi's career highlights include victories over Matthew Saad Muhammad and Piet Crous, as well as a legendary bout against Evander

32. Rex White Passed away on July 18th Rex White is a former NASCAR driver and one of the sport’s early legends. Competing primarily in the 1950s and 1960s, White was known for his consistency and skill on the track. He won the NASCAR Grand National Series (now the Cup Series) championship in 1960 and accumulated 28 career victories. Despite being one of the smaller drivers physically, White’s determination and talent made him a dominant force during his era. He was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2015, cementing his legacy as one of the sport’s greats. Rest In Peace: Notable Sports Figures We’ve Lost In 2025 was originally published on 1075thefan.com

33. Wayne Thomas – Passed away on July 16th Wayne Thomas is a former professional ice hockey goaltender and coach, best known for his time in the NHL during the 1970s. He played for teams like the Montreal Canadiens, Toronto Maple Leafs, and New York Rangers, earning respect for his steady presence in net. After retiring as a player, Thomas transitioned into coaching and management, serving in various roles, including assistant coach and executive positions with the San Jose Sharks. His contributions to the game, both on and off the ice, have made him a respected figure in hockey circles. Rest In Peace: Notable Sports Figures We’ve Lost In 2025 was originally published on 1075thefan.com

34. Luis Sharpe – Passed away on July 11th Luis Sharpe is a former professional football player who played as an offensive tackle in the NFL, spending his entire career with the Arizona Cardinals from 1982 to 1994. A three-time Pro Bowler, Sharpe was known for his durability and skill in protecting the quarterback, becoming a cornerstone of the Cardinals’ offensive line. Despite his success on the field, Sharpe faced significant personal challenges off the field, including legal and substance abuse issues, which overshadowed parts of his post-football life. His story remains a complex tale of athletic achievement and personal struggle. Rest In Peace: Notable Sports Figures We’ve Lost In 2025 was originally published on 1075thefan.com

35. Lee Elia – Passed away on July 9th Lee Elia is a former Major League Baseball player, coach, and manager, best known for his tenure as the manager of the Chicago Cubs in the early 1980s. While his playing career was brief, Elia made a lasting impact in baseball through his coaching roles with several MLB teams. He is perhaps most famously remembered for his passionate and expletive-filled rant defending his players during a tough stretch with the Cubs in 1983, which has since become a part of baseball lore. Despite the controversy, Elia is respected for his dedication to the game and his contributions as a coach and mentor. Rest In Peace: Notable Sports Figures We’ve Lost In 2025 was originally published on 1075thefan.com

36. Frank Layden – Passed away July 9th Frank Layden is a former NBA coach and executive best known for his time with the Utah Jazz. Serving as head coach and later as team president and general manager during the 1980s, Layden played a pivotal role in shaping the franchise’s success. Known for his sharp wit and humor, he was named NBA Coach of the Year and Executive of the Year in 1984. Layden is credited with helping to build the foundation for the Jazz’s rise, including drafting Hall of Famer John Stockton. His charismatic personality and contributions to the game have made him a beloved figure in basketball history. Rest In Peace: Notable Sports Figures We’ve Lost In 2025 was originally published on 1075thefan.com

37. Bobby Jenks – Passed away on July 4th Bobby Jenks is a former Major League Baseball pitcher best known for his time with the Chicago White Sox. A dominant closer, Jenks played a key role in the White Sox’s 2005 World Series championship, famously recording the final out to secure the title. Known for his blazing fastball and intimidating presence on the mound, he set a then-record for consecutive batters retired (41) in 2007. After injuries cut his career short, Jenks faced personal and health challenges but remains a memorable figure in baseball history for his contributions to the game. Rest In Peace: Notable Sports Figures We’ve Lost In 2025 was originally published on 1075thefan.com

38. Lyndon Byers – Passed away on July 4th Lyndon Byers is a former professional hockey player best known for his time as an enforcer with the Boston Bruins in the NHL during the 1980s and early 1990s. Renowned for his physical style of play and willingness to drop the gloves, Byers became a fan favorite for his toughness on the ice. After retiring from hockey, he transitioned into a career in media, including radio broadcasting, and has remained a notable personality in the sports and entertainment world. Rest In Peace: Notable Sports Figures We’ve Lost In 2025 was originally published on 1075thefan.com

39. Diogo Jota – Passed away on July 3rd Diogo Jota (December 4, 1996 – July 3, 2025), born Diogo José Teixeira da Silva, was a talented Portuguese professional footballer known for his versatility as a forward. Starting his career with Paços de Ferreira in the Primeira Liga, Jota quickly rose to prominence with his goal-scoring ability. He later played for top clubs, including Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool, where he became a key player in domestic and international competitions. Jota was also a regular for the Portuguese national team, contributing to their success on the global stage. Rest In Peace: Notable Sports Figures We’ve Lost In 2025 was originally published on 1075thefan.com

40. Alex Delvecchio – Passed away on July 1st Alex Delvecchio (December 4, 1931 – July 1, 2025) was a legendary Canadian ice hockey player, coach, and general manager. Known as “Fats,” Delvecchio spent his entire 22-season NHL career (1951–1973) with the Detroit Red Wings. A three-time Stanley Cup champion, he recorded 1,325 points in 1,671 games and was renowned for his consistency and sportsmanship. Inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1977, Delvecchio remains one of the most iconic figures in Red Wings history. Rest In Peace: Notable Sports Figures We’ve Lost In 2025 was originally published on 1075thefan.com

41. Trainer D. Wayne Lukas – Passed away on June 28th D. Wayne Lukas (September 2, 1935 – June 28, 2025) was a legendary American horse trainer and a U.S. Racing Hall of Fame inductee. Known for revolutionizing the sport, Lukas trained both Thoroughbred and Quarter Horses, achieving unparalleled success. His horses won 20 Breeders’ Cup races, four Kentucky Derbies, six Preakness Stakes, and four Belmont Stakes, amassing record earnings. Lukas is celebrated for his innovative training methods and for setting a new standard in horse racing. Rest In Peace: Notable Sports Figures We’ve Lost In 2025 was originally published on 1075thefan.com

42. Dave Parker – Passed away on June 28th Dave Parker, nicknamed “The Cobra,” is a legendary former Major League Baseball player known for his powerful presence and exceptional skills. Born on June 9, 1951, in Grenada, Mississippi, Parker played 19 seasons in the MLB, including 11 with the Pittsburgh Pirates. A seven-time All-Star, he won two batting titles, three Gold Gloves, and was named the National League MVP in 1978. Parker also contributed to two World Series championships, one with the Pirates in 1979 and another with the Oakland Athletics in 1989. With career totals of 339 home runs, 1,493 RBIs, and a .290 batting average, Parker remains one of baseball’s most iconic figures. Rest In Peace: Notable Sports Figures We’ve Lost In 2025 was originally published on 1075thefan.com

43. Tom Rafferty – Passed away on June 5th Tom Rafferty (August 2, 1954 – June 5, 2025) was a celebrated American football player who spent 14 seasons as an offensive lineman with the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL. Drafted in the fourth round in 1976 out of Penn State, Rafferty played 221 games, including 167 consecutive starts, showcasing his durability and skill. He contributed to the Cowboys’ success during their Super Bowl-winning era and played both guard and center positions. Rafferty’s legacy as a key figure in the Cowboys’ offensive line remains a significant part of NFL history. Rest In Peace: Notable Sports Figures We’ve Lost In 2025 was originally published on 1075thefan.com

44. Jim Marshall – Passed away on June 3rd Jim Marshall (1937–2025) was an iconic NFL defensive end, best known for his 19-year career with the Minnesota Vikings. A member of the famed “Purple People Eaters” defense, he set records for consecutive starts (270) and games played (282) by a defensive player. Despite his infamous “wrong-way run” in 1964, Marshall’s resilience and leadership earned him a place in the Vikings’ Ring of Honor and a retired jersey number (#70). Rest In Peace: Notable Sports Figures We’ve Lost In 2025 was originally published on 1075thefan.com

45. Mike McCallum – Passed away on May 31st Mike McCallum (1956–2025), nicknamed “The Bodysnatcher,” was a Jamaican professional boxer and three-division world champion. Known for his powerful body punches and durability, he held titles in light middleweight, middleweight, and light heavyweight categories. McCallum retired with a record of 49 wins, 5 losses, and 1 draw, and was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2003. Rest In Peace: Notable Sports Figures We’ve Lost In 2025 was originally published on 1075thefan.com

46. John Brenkus – Passed away on May 31st John Brenkus (1971–2025) was an American producer, director, and television personality, best known as the creator and host of ESPN’s “Sport Science.” He co-founded BASE Productions, producing innovative reality and science-based TV content. Brenkus also authored the bestselling book “The Perfection Point” and founded Brinx.TV, a media platform for sports and entertainment. Rest In Peace: Notable Sports Figures We’ve Lost In 2025 was originally published on 1075thefan.com

47. Jim Irsay – Passed away on May 21st Jim Irsay (1959–2025) was an American billionaire and owner of the Indianapolis Colts NFL team from 1997 until his death. Known for his leadership, the Colts won Super Bowl XLI under his tenure. Beyond football, Irsay was a philanthropist and collector of iconic memorabilia, including guitars and historical artifacts. Rest In Peace: Notable Sports Figures We’ve Lost In 2025 was originally published on 1075thefan.com

48. Gadi Kinda – Passed away on May 20th Gadi Kinda (1994–2025) was an Israeli professional footballer born in Ethiopia. He played as an attacking midfielder for clubs like F.C. Ashdod, Beitar Jerusalem, Sporting Kansas City, and Maccabi Haifa. Representing the Israel national team, he scored on his debut in 2021. Known for his skill and versatility, Kinda’s career was marked by impactful performances in both domestic and international football. Rest In Peace: Notable Sports Figures We’ve Lost In 2025 was originally published on 1075thefan.com

49. Chet Lemon – Passed away on May 8th Chet Lemon (1955–2025) was an American professional baseball outfielder who played 16 seasons in Major League Baseball. He began his career with the Chicago White Sox (1975–1981) and later joined the Detroit Tigers (1982–1990), where he was a key player in their 1984 World Series championship. Known for his exceptional defense, Lemon was a three-time All-Star and led the American League in doubles in 1979. After retiring, he became a baseball coach and mentor, contributing to youth development in the sport. Rest In Peace: Notable Sports Figures We’ve Lost In 2025 was originally published on 1075thefan.com

50. Jim Dent – Passed Away on May 2nd Jim Dent is an accomplished American author and journalist, best known for his works on sports, particularly football. He has written several bestselling books, including The Junction Boys, which chronicles the grueling training camp led by legendary coach Bear Bryant at Texas A&M University. Dent’s storytelling often highlights perseverance, grit, and the human spirit within the world of sports. Despite his literary success, his personal life has been marked by legal troubles, including issues related to DUI offenses. Nonetheless, his contributions to sports literature have cemented his reputation as a compelling and insightful writer. Rest In Peace: Notable Sports Figures We’ve Lost In 2025 was originally published on 1075thefan.com

51. Dick Barnett – Passed away on April 27th Dick Barnett is a former professional basketball player and a key figure in NBA history. Known for his distinctive jump shot and nickname “Fall Back Baby,” Barnett played as a guard and forward, most notably with the New York Knicks. He was an integral part of the Knicks’ championship-winning teams in 1970 and 1973. Beyond his on-court success, Barnett earned a doctorate in education and became an advocate for higher education and social justice. His contributions to basketball and his efforts to inspire others through education have made him a respected figure both in sports and beyond. Rest In Peace: Notable Sports Figures We’ve Lost In 2025 was originally published on 1075thefan.com

52. Walt Jocketty – Passed away on April 25th Walt Jocketty is a prominent figure in Major League Baseball (MLB) known for his successful career as a baseball executive. He served as the general manager for the St. Louis Cardinals from 1994 to 2007, where he played a key role in building a championship-winning team, including their 2006 World Series victory. Jocketty later became the president of baseball operations for the Cincinnati Reds, contributing to their playoff appearances in the early 2010s. Renowned for his strategic trades and talent evaluation, Jocketty has left a lasting impact on the MLB through his leadership and team-building expertise. Rest In Peace: Notable Sports Figures We’ve Lost In 2025 was originally published on 1075thefan.com

53. Steve McMichael – Passed away on April 23rd Steve McMichael, nicknamed “Mongo,” is a former NFL defensive tackle best known for his time with the Chicago Bears, where he was a key player in their Super Bowl XX victory. After his football career, he became a professional wrestler and later a sports commentator. McMichael is currently battling ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease), and his fight has drawn widespread support and attention. Rest In Peace: Notable Sports Figures We’ve Lost In 2025 was originally published on 1075thefan.com

54. Mike Patrick – Passed away on April 20th Mike Patrick, an American sportscaster best known for his long tenure with ESPN, where he covered college football, basketball, and the NFL. With a career spanning decades, his enthusiastic and distinctive commentary made him a beloved voice in sports broadcasting. Patrick retired in 2018, leaving behind a legacy of professionalism and passion for sports. Rest In Peace: Notable Sports Figures We’ve Lost In 2025 was originally published on 1075thefan.com

55. Don Hassleback – Passed away on April 14th Don Hasselbeck was a former NFL tight end known for his nine-year career, including a Super Bowl XVIII victory with the Los Angeles Raiders. Drafted in 1977 by the New England Patriots, he also played for the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants. Hasselbeck was celebrated for his contributions on the field and as the father of NFL quarterbacks Matt and Tim Hasselbeck. He passed away at age 70, leaving behind a legacy of athletic excellence and family leadership. Rest In Peace: Notable Sports Figures We’ve Lost In 2025 was originally published on 1075thefan.com

56. Karenna Groff – Passed away on April 13th Karenna Groff was a former MIT soccer player and the 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year, recognized for her athletic and academic achievements. She co-founded openPPE during the pandemic, contributing to innovative mask designs. Groff tragically passed away in a plane crash in Copake, New York, alongside her family. Rest In Peace: Notable Sports Figures We’ve Lost In 2025 was originally published on 1075thefan.com

57. Kyren Lacy – Passed away on April 13th Kyren Lacy was an American college football wide receiver who played for Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns and LSU Tigers. Known for his athleticism, he earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2024. Tragically, Lacy passed away at 24 in an apparent suicide following legal troubles related to a fatal car crash. Rest In Peace: Notable Sports Figures We’ve Lost In 2025 was originally published on 1075thefan.com

58. Ray Shero – Passed away on April 9th Ray Shero was an influential American ice hockey executive in the NHL, serving as general manager for the Pittsburgh Penguins and New Jersey Devils. Under his leadership, the Penguins won the Stanley Cup in 2009. Known for his strategic acumen, Shero also contributed to U.S. Olympic hockey teams and later advised the Minnesota Wild. He passed away in 2025 after a brief illness. Rest In Peace: Notable Sports Figures We’ve Lost In 2025 was originally published on 1075thefan.com

59. Octavio Dotel – Passed away on April 8th Octavio Dotel was a Dominican professional baseball pitcher who played 15 seasons in Major League Baseball, representing a record 13 teams. Known for his role as a relief pitcher, he recorded 109 saves and won the 2011 World Series with the St. Louis Cardinals. Dotel also earned a gold medal in the 2013 World Baseball Classic with the Dominican Republic. He tragically passed away in a nightclub roof collapse in Santo Domingo. Rest In Peace: Notable Sports Figures We’ve Lost In 2025 was originally published on 1075thefan.com

60. Shigeaki Hattori – Passed away on April 5th Shigeaki Hattori was a Japanese race car driver and team owner. He competed in CART, IndyCar, and NASCAR, with notable achievements including winning the 1994 Formula Toyota championship. As the owner of Hattori Racing Enterprises, he led his team to the 2018 NASCAR Truck Series championship. Hattori tragically passed away in a car accident in North Carolina. Rest In Peace: Notable Sports Figures We’ve Lost In 2025 was originally published on 1075thefan.com

61. Hank Steinbrecher – Passed away on March 25th Hank Steinbrecher was a pivotal figure in American soccer, serving as Secretary General of the U.S. Soccer Federation from 1990 to 2000. He played a key role in elevating the sport in the U.S., overseeing major events like the 1994 FIFA World Cup and the 1999 FIFA Women’s World Cup. A National Soccer Hall of Fame inductee, Steinbrecher’s legacy includes his contributions as a player, coach, and administrator. Rest In Peace: Notable Sports Figures We’ve Lost In 2025 was originally published on 1075thefan.com

62. George Foreman – Passed on March 21st George Foreman was a legendary American boxer, two-time world heavyweight champion, and Olympic gold medalist. Known for his powerful punches, he achieved fame with a stunning victory over Joe Frazier in 1973 and later became the oldest heavyweight champion at age 45. After retiring, Foreman became a successful entrepreneur, famously endorsing the George Foreman Grill, and a Christian minister. Rest In Peace: Notable Sports Figures We’ve Lost In 2025 was originally published on 1075thefan.com

63. Kenneth Sims – Passed on March 21st Kenneth Sims was a standout American football player, known for his role as a defensive end. A Texas native, he excelled at the University of Texas, earning unanimous All-American honors and winning the prestigious Lombardi Award in 1981. Sims was the first overall pick in the 1982 NFL Draft, playing eight seasons with the New England Patriots. Rest In Peace: Notable Sports Figures We’ve Lost In 2025 was originally published on 1075thefan.com

64. John Feinstein – Passed on March 13th Source:NBAE via Getty Images John Feinstein media, 1956-2025 media, 1956-2025 john feinstein media,1956-2025 media,1956-2025 Rest In Peace: Notable Sports Figures We’ve Lost In 2025 was originally published on 1075thefan.com

65. Oliver Miller – Passed on March 12th Source:Getty Former NBA player Oliver Miller passed away on Wednesday as a result of cancer, according to the NBA Players Association. The center, who was 54 years old, played nine seasons in the league with the Suns, Pistons, Raptors, Mavericks, Kings and Timberwolves. Rest In Peace: Notable Sports Figures We’ve Lost In 2025 was originally published on 1075thefan.com

66. Junior Bridgeman – Passed on March 13th Source:Getty Former University of Louisville basketball star and billionaire entrepreneur Junior Bridgeman died after suffering a medical emergency during a fundraiser at the Galt House Hotel in Louisville. Rest In Peace: Notable Sports Figures We’ve Lost In 2025 was originally published on 1075thefan.com

67. Lee Kunzman – Passed away on February 27th Lee Kunzman was an American race car driver who competed in USAC and CART series, including multiple Indianapolis 500 appearances. Known for his resilience, he overcame severe injuries from two major crashes during his career. After retiring, he managed Hemelgarn Racing, contributing to their 1996 Indy 500 and 2000 championship victories. He was inducted into the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame in 2006. Rest In Peace: Notable Sports Figures We’ve Lost In 2025 was originally published on 1075thefan.com

68. Larry Dolan (center) – Passed on February 23rd Source:Getty Larry Dolan, who bought the Cleveland Indians in 2000, has died at age 94 Rest In Peace: Notable Sports Figures We’ve Lost In 2025 was originally published on 1075thefan.com

69. Al Trautwig – Passed on February 23rd Source:Getty Al Trautwig, one of the most recognizable sports broadcasters in New York and a fixture at numerous international sporting events for more than three decades, has died. He was 68. Rest In Peace: Notable Sports Figures We’ve Lost In 2025 was originally published on 1075thefan.com

70. Scott Sauerbeck – Passed on February 18th Source:Getty Former Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Scott Sauerbeck has died at the age of 53. Sauerbeck pitched for the Pirates for five seasons and still holds the team record for the most games pitched in a season by a left hander. Rest In Peace: Notable Sports Figures We’ve Lost In 2025 was originally published on 1075thefan.com

71. Howard Twilley – Passed on February 5th Source:Getty Howard Twilley, a key receiver for the Miami Dolphins during the team’s perfect 1972 season and a Heisman Trophy runner-up at the University of Tulsa, has died. He was 81. Rest In Peace: Notable Sports Figures We’ve Lost In 2025 was originally published on 1075thefan.com

72. Dick Jauron – Passed on February 8th Source:Getty Longtime NFL player and coach Dick Jauron, who led the Chicago Bears to the playoffs and was voted AP coach of the year in 2001, died Saturday. He was 74. Rest In Peace: Notable Sports Figures We’ve Lost In 2025 was originally published on 1075thefan.com

73. Virginia McCaskey – Passed on February 6th Source:Getty Virginia Halas McCaskey, the only daughter of Pro Football Hall of Famer George Halas and the Bears’ principal owner since 1983, passed away February 6 at the age of 102. Rest In Peace: Notable Sports Figures We’ve Lost In 2025 was originally published on 1075thefan.com

74. Fay Vincent – Passed on February 1st Source:Getty Francis T. “Fay” Vincent, who served as the eighth Commissioner of Major League Baseball from 1989-92, has passed away. He was 86. Rest In Peace: Notable Sports Figures We’ve Lost In 2025 was originally published on 1075thefan.com

75. Richard Button – Passed on January 30th Source:Getty Amidst the tragic loss of athletes, coaches and officials in an aerial collusion between American Airlines Flight 5342 and Army helicopter in Washington D.C. on 29 January, two-time Olympic champion Richard “Dick” Button passed away. Rest In Peace: Notable Sports Figures We’ve Lost In 2025 was originally published on 1075thefan.com

76. Jeff Torborg – Passed on January 19th Source:Getty Jeff Torborg, the former catcher who caught Sandy Koufax’s perfect game and was the 1990 American League Manager of the Year with the Chicago White Sox, died at age 83. Rest In Peace: Notable Sports Figures We’ve Lost In 2025 was originally published on 1075thefan.com

77. Bob Uecker – Passed on January 16th Source:Getty Bob Uecker, the voice of his hometown Milwaukee Brewers who after a short playing career earned the moniker “Mr. Baseball” and honors from the Hall of Fame, has died. He was 90. The team announced Uecker died Thursday morning, calling it “one of the most difficult days in Milwaukee Brewers history.” In a statement released by the club, Uecker’s family said he had battled small cell lung cancer since early 2023. Rest In Peace: Notable Sports Figures We’ve Lost In 2025 was originally published on 1075thefan.com

78. Gus Williams – Passed on January 15th Source:Getty Gus Williams, the point guard “Wizard” who helped lead the SuperSonics to their only NBA championship in 1979, died Wednesday nearly five years after suffering a stroke. He was 71. Nicknamed “the Wizard” for his combo of speed, athleticism and scoring, Williams spent six seasons of his NBA career with the SuperSonics. Rest In Peace: Notable Sports Figures We’ve Lost In 2025 was originally published on 1075thefan.com

79. Bill McCartney – Passed on January 10th Source:Getty Bill McCartney, one of the most visible and successful head coaches in the University of Colorado’s 135-year athletic history, passed away peacefully after a long illness. He was 84. He orchestrated a turnaround with a program that had won just 14 games over the previous six seasons to one that claimed three Big Eight Conference titles and the 1990 consensus national championship. Rest In Peace: Notable Sports Figures We’ve Lost In 2025 was originally published on 1075thefan.com

80. Felix Mantilla – Passed on January 10th Source:Getty Felix Mantilla, who played 11 years in the MLB and was a member of the original Mets team Dies at age 90. Rest In Peace: Notable Sports Figures We’ve Lost In 2025 was originally published on 1075thefan.com

81. Brian Matusz – Passed on January 6th Source:Getty Former Orioles pitcher Brian Matusz died of a drug overdose, according to a Phoenix police report obtained by the Baltimore Banner. Matusz was found dead in his home by his mother, Elizabeth, on Jan. 6. He was 37. Rest In Peace: Notable Sports Figures We’ve Lost In 2025 was originally published on 1075thefan.com

82. Agnes Keleti – Passed on January 2nd Source:Getty The world’s oldest living Olympic gold medallist, the Hungarian gymnast Agnes Keleti, who escaped the Holocaust with false identity papers and the Soviet Union’s brutal clampdown on her home country by emigrating to Israel, has died aged 103. Rest In Peace: Notable Sports Figures We’ve Lost In 2025 was originally published on 1075thefan.com