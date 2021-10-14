steve harvey
Steve Harvey’s Season Of Drip Continues, Twitter Discusses & Memes The Fits

Steve Harvey has either tired of the calls from the public to update his wardrobe or reached out to a stylist that understood the assignment. The veteran comedian and television host is extending his season of drip, and folks on Twitter have some comments about his latest fits.

As we discussed last weekend, Harvey stunted on all of us in a clean all-green outfit while on vacation in Paris with his beautiful wife, Marjorie. And if you thought he wasn’t going to keep giving you the looks, Harvey went deep into his fashion bag and hasn’t let up yet. Check out some of the fits below.

But the fit that folks are currently discussing online and got Harvey’s name trending features the Kings of Comedy alumnus rocking a neon blue denim jacket, black leather pants, and some gum sole shoes that look like they cost more than some folks’ whole closet combined.

Just as folks did with Harvey’s all-green number, some folks on Twitter are giving the flick the meme treatment with some hilarious alterations but there are plenty who think the outfit is solid. We don’t know what Steve Harvey is attempting to convey in his recent fashion choices, but we’re certainly not mad at them at all.

It would be fair of us to note that the stylist for Harvey is Elly Karamoh, who also styles Tyler Perry. If anything, this means that Karamoh’s phone should be ringing off the hook as of now because he’s got Harvey primed and ready for a cover shoot on the daily.

Check out the reactions to Steve Harvey’s latest fashion statement from Twitter below.

Steve Harvey’s Season Of Drip Continues, Twitter Discusses & Memes The Fits  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Damn, they got Marjorie too?

Close