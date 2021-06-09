Summertime Fine: A Guide To Choosing The Best Swimsuit For Your Body Type

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Contrary to popular belief, in order to have the perfect summer body you’ll need two things; the summer and a body.

In 2020, we spent the summer trying to find some normalcy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Over 1 year later and less than 6,000 new COVID cases, it’s safe to say we’re beginning to move on to the new normal. One of the many results of the pandemic was the new bodies most people acquired while they worked from home. Whether you used your time to eat whatever you wanted or work out, summer bodies are looking a bit different this year.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

No matter your shape or size, ALL bodies deserve to be flaunted on the sandy beaches and sunny pool parties. Having the perfect summer bod is one thing, but knowing how to dress it in a swimsuit that flatters your shape, requires some research. Knowing what areas to highlight and what areas to contour is such a confidence booster. We’ll dive into the various body types below, but in the meantime, here are a few general tips you can use while swimsuit shopping:

Don’t shy away from adjustable straps and ties on a swimsuit. When in doubt, they will lift and secure your body parts to stay in place.

If you’re unsure of your swimsuit size, go smaller, not larger. Unlike clothing, a swimsuit will look and fit better in a smaller size. Your bikini will expand in water and give you the coverage you need. A larger suit will also expand, giving you a larger silhouette.

Quality fabrics are a must! Avoiding cheaper fabrics can prevent wardrobe malfunctions on the beach.

Because your body changes day by day, it’s important to go swimsuit shopping every few years. Don’t rely on pieces you’ve had for 2 or more years.

Now that we’ve got that out of the way, let’s move onto body types. Because you can’t possibly sum up every woman’s shape in one post, we’ve compiled a list of 8 of the most common body types. With this guide, you’ll be able to shop for the perfect swimsuit to go with your perfect beach body.

Summertime Fine: A Guide To Choosing The Best Swimsuit For Your Body Type was originally published on hellobeautiful.com