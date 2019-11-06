CLOSE
T.I.
HomeNews & Gossip

Hymen Check?: T.I. Says He Takes Daughter To Doc To Assure She’s a Virgin, Twitter Is Repulsed

Posted November 6, 2019

"The Grand Hustle" Viewing Party

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

T.I. has no one to blame for this but himself. The Atlanta rapper made the revelation that he takes his teen daughter to the doctor with the express concern of confirming she is still a virgin, and is not going over well on Al Gore’s Internets.

Madame Noire reports that Tip copped to accompanying his 18-year-old daughter Deyjah Harris to the OB-GYN for years. He told the Ladies Like Us podcast he got his chaperone on to assure that Deyjah’s hymen is still intact, assuring him of her virginity.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

“This is the thing. Deyjah’s 18, just graduated high school now and she’s attending her first year of college, figuring it out for herself.” said Tip. “And yes, not only have we had the conversation, we have yearly trips to the gynecologist to check her hymen.”

Besides the obvious fallacy of this—girls can break their hymens during sports…you surely learnedabout this at least by high school—his reveal came as a response to hosts Nazanin and Nadia asking if he had the “sex talk” with his daughters. We can only hope the mom’s handled that. And the fact that he seemingly has no problem with one of his younger sons being sexually active is not helping his cause—he has yet to respond.

Anyway, considering he’s already been labeled a misogynist by many, the Internet (across everything on the spectrum) has been fire flaming Clifford Smith and expeditiously dragging him to the ether.

See for yourself below.

Hymen Check?: T.I. Says He Takes Daughter To Doc To Assure She’s a Virgin, Twitter Is Repulsed  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

Latest
LeBron James Is Building Temporary Housing For Families…

LeBron James is seriously dedicated to helping his students, and he proves that time and time again. The baller is now…
11.07.19
High School Teacher Who Wore Blackface While Pretending…

These white folks just don’t learn. A California high school teacher who dressed up as Common for Halloween decided he…
11.07.19
Where Is Alexis Crawford? Clark Atlanta Student Has…

An anxious Georgia family awaits news about their loved one, Alexis Crawford, a student at Clark Atlanta University who has…
11.06.19
Florida Woman Sues Massage Envy For Refusing To…

A Florida woman is suing a popular massage parlor chain for refusing to provide her with services because of her…
11.06.19
Kim Kardashian-West Joins Fight To Free Rodney Reed

Kim Kardashian is once again utilizing her celebrity status to lobby to help get a wrongfully convicted man set free.…
11.06.19
Buffalo Wild Wings Employees Fired Over Racist Seating…

Two employees who participated in the racist moving of black patrons at a Buffalo Wild Wings have been fired. As…
11.05.19
New Yorkers Stage Mass Turnstile Jumping In BKTo…

Once again New Yorkers are standing up against the powers that be. Over the weekend locals took underground to disrupt…
11.05.19
Mucho, Mucho Amor: Famed Latino Astrologist Walter Mercado…

As if things for the Latino community couldn’t get any worse in the age of Donald Trump, over the weekend…
11.05.19
Weird News: Man Finds Molded Marijuana That He…

Sometimes weed smokers hide their stash TOO good. According to NYDailyNews, an Australian man went to the doctor after suffering from severe sinus…
11.04.19
Libertad: Mexico Releases Video Of The Failed Attempt…

A few weeks ago it was reported that Mexican authorities took a monumental “L” when they attempted to arrest the…
11.01.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close