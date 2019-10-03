Tatyana Ali & Her Husband Welcome Baby Number Two [PHOTOS]

Actress Tatyana Ali is officially a mom of two.

The “Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air” alum told Essence that her second child, Alejandro Vaughn Raspberry, came into the world on August 15th. The couple has been mum about their newborn’s birth until now.

“Vaughn and I are gushing with joy over the birth of our newest family member,” Ali told the outlet.

“Our sleepless nights are deliriously fun,” the wife and mom described.

To celebrate the arrival of her baby boy, Ali decided to share her birth story with other Black women.

“I decided to share my first birth experience and some of what I’ve learned during this pregnancy in an essay posted by @essence this morning. I feel compelled to share the information I’ve been given these past months,” she captioned a photo of her glorious baby bump.

In her essay, she describes the significance of having a Black midwife and the deep historic importance of Black doulas.

“Historically, Black midwives did much more than catch babies. They were highly valued members of their communities who provided prenatal, perinatal, and post-partum support and advocated for the families they served,” the actress wrote in Essence.

Through her research on midwifery, Ali opted to have a home birth.

“After being educated in this new paradigm, I felt deeply in my heart that midwifery care in the Black birthing tradition and a VBAC birth in my own home would be the best choice for me and my family this time around. Previously, my husband and I took classes that made birth seem like at best a medical procedure, and at worst a battle royal. This time, I feel that I am actually preparing for motherhood. This time, we are preparing for a rite that speaks to the psychological, physical and spiritual transformation that will take place. This time, instead of planning for a medical procedure, I am planning for the birth of my baby and my birth as a mother.”

You can read the rest of her story here and check out photos of some of her mommy moments below!

