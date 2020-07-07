CLOSE
Black Lives Matter , Don Lemon , terry crews
Op Alert: All Lives Matter Agent Tap Dancing Terry Crews Clashes With Don Lemon Over Black Lives Matter

Posted 19 hours ago

Over the past few weeks, Terry Crews has put on his shiniest tap shoes and discredited the Black Lives Matter movement as some form of so-called “Black Supremacy” in his words. In an interview with Don Lemon, Crews used a favorite talking point of conservative pundits and the MAGA morons by mentioning Black on Black crime, which the host corrected the actor on by saying that isn’t the focus or aim of BLM.

On CNN’s Tonight With Don Lemon, the segment opened with the host showing off a series of tweets that Crews has been getting off, namely one where the actor wrote, “We must ensure #blacklivesmatter doesn’t morph into #blacklivesbetter” and another doozy where Crews wrote over the weekend saying, “Are all white people bad? No. Are all black people good? No. Knowing this reality – I stand on my decision to unite with good people, no matter the race, creed, or ideology.”

Crews added in the conclusion of the tweet that he’s going to “die on this hill” and doubled down with a number of other tweets that have gotten a lot of approval from the Trumper bots on social media. Sitting with Lemon, Crews again asserted his stance with an incredible lack of self-awareness or an ability to see just how incorrect his views are about BLM and protests.

The burly actor opens up by answering Lemon’s question on why he’s willing to, in his words, die on this hill of misinformed takes, stating that there are “militant” forces within the Black Lives Matter movement and saying that he was “issuing a warning” for BLM to avoid becoming extremists and cited his time in certain movements although he doesn’t specify which ones.

When the tired topic of Black on Black crime came up, Lemon made sure to let Crews that BLM’s focus is police brutality and Black victims along with an end to systemic racism. Not surprisingly, Crews is going forward with his narrow-minded stances.

Across Twitter, Crews is getting rightly slandered and we’ve got the best of those reactions below.

Close