The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Published on August 26, 2025

White House with ominous clouds

Source: Douglas Rissing / Getty

Updated Aug. 26, 2025, 11:45 A.M.

Illinois has become the center of a national debate on bail reform following new White House executive orders aimed at rolling back policies that eliminate cash bail. On August 25, President Donald Trump signed orders directing the federal government to withhold funding from jurisdictions that release suspects without requiring bond. Trump argues that cash bail is necessary to keep communities safe and prevent released suspects from committing new crimes.

Illinois, which fully eliminated cash bail through the 2022 Pretrial Fairness Act, has not seen the surge in crime critics predicted. Researchers report that crime rates have remained stable or even declined. University of Chicago researcher Alison Siegler said, “All the evidence I’ve seen points to positive outcomes since Illinois eliminated cash bail. It’s really clear from the data that things have gotten better, not worse.”

Under Illinois’ system, judges may still hold defendants charged with serious crimes if they are deemed dangerous or a flight risk. Most others are released on the promise to appear in court rather than paying a cash bond. Loyola University Chicago data shows the rate of defendants failing to appear has slightly decreased from 25% to 23%.

Experts say the law has created a more deliberate detention process. Bond hearings now require substantive arguments from prosecutors, sometimes lasting up to an hour, compared with the minutes they used to take. Loyola researcher Don Stemen noted that before reform, roughly 60% of defendants charged with serious crimes were released on bond; now only about 50% are.

Critics argue that higher standards for detention limit prosecutorial discretion, while defenders say the system ensures that only those who truly pose a risk are jailed pretrial. Stemen added, “It benefits that system in that we are only spending our dollars on detention for people who need it. Not all people charged with a crime are risks to public safety or a risk of flight.”

Illinois’ experience suggests that eliminating cash bail does not automatically endanger public safety, challenging claims driving the new federal crackdown.

From politics to weather, keep scrolling for some of the major news stories we have witnessed in 2025.

 

1. What is cashless bail and why is Trump eliminating it?

2. TikTok faces scrutiny after video emerges noting mental health concerns

3. Everything we know as Hurricane Erin moves north

4. Navy loses another fighter jet during training exercise

5. What to know as Target changes CEO amid reported sales decline

6. Trump calls for resignation of Federal Reserve governor

7. Six Republican-led states now sending National Guard troops to D.C.

8. Trump says he’ll sign executive order aimed at eliminating mail-in ballots

9. Trump pushes Putin-Zelenskyy meeting, Texas redistricting likely to pass, more

10. Trump tells Zelenskyy ceasefire isn’t needed for peace deal

11. Zelenskyy meet in Oval Office, speak to reporters

12. National Guard members in D.C. “may be armed” but won’t be making arrests, White House says

13. Hurricane Erin strengthens in the Atlantic

14. D.C. sues Trump administration over federal takeover of district’s police

15. Dozens of arrests in D.C., Gavin Newsom announces redistricting plans, more

16. Report highlights unprecedented temperatures, precipitation in 2024

17. Spirit Airlines warns of “substantial doubt” about its ability to stay in business

18. Trump demands homeless leave Washington, D.C., advocate responds

19. Trump delays China tariff deadline for another 90 days

20. Fact-checking Trump’s D.C. crime claims ahead of news conference

21. OpenAI releases ChatGPT-5 to the public

22. 5 soldiers shot in Fort Stewart military base incident, officials say

23. Student loan interest resumes for millions enrolled in SAVE repayment plan

24. Trump says he’s ordered the firing of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics commissioner

25. Trump raising tariffs on Canadian imports to 35%

26. Magnitude updated to 8.7 for earthquake off Russian coast

27. Ghislaine Maxwell offers to testify before Congress

28. Trump says he stopped talking to Epstein after he “stole people that work for me”

29. New details on NYC shooting rampage suspect

30. NYPD officer among 4 dead after deadly NYC shooting rampage, officials confirm

31. Trump, EU announce trade deal as Aug. 1 tariff deadline looms

32. Passengers react after Southwest flight makes aggressive maneuver to avoid collision

33. Janitor accused of helping New Orleans inmates escape pleads not guilty

34. Judge orders Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s release, 2nd judge limits ICE from immediately detaining him

35. Bryan Kohberger sentenced to life in prison for murders of Idaho students

36. Trump tries to shift focus from Epstein files to Obama “treason” claims

37. Ex-officer convicted in Breonna Taylor case sentenced to 33 months in prison

38. White House shuts down LGBTQ+ youth suicide and crisis hotline

39. White House expects more trade deals as Aug. 1 deadline approaches

40. Dozens of people killed in Gaza while trying to seek aid, officials say

41. What to know about bill that would cut $9.4 billion in funds for public broadcasting, aid programs

42. Everything we know about how Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” bolsters ICE

43. TSA dropping shoe-removal requirement at U.S. airports

44. Camp Mystic confirms 27 children and counselors were killed in Texas flash floods

45. Skydiving plane crashes in New Jersey, several hospitalized

46. Hakeem Jeffries wraps record-breaking House floor speech before Trump budget bill vote

47. Supreme Court takes up case on bans for transgender athletes in girls and women’s sports

48. Trump budget bill stalls in House

49. Sean “Diddy” Combs denied bail, will remain detained before October sentencing

50. Trump announces U.S. trade deal with Vietnam

51. Trump says Israel has agreed to Gaza ceasefire conditions, here’s what we know

52. Split verdict in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking and racketeering trial

53. Senate passes Trump budget bill after Vance casts tie-breaking vote

54. Trump administration claims Harvard violated civil rights of Jewish and Israeli students

55. Senate puts taxes on solar and wind energy projects in Trump budget bill

56. Trump says he’s not planning to extend July 9 global tariff deadline

57. Everything we know about the Senate “vote-a-rama” on Trump’s “big, beautiful bill”

58. White House reacts to resuming trade talks with Canada

59. Breaking down the “vote-a-rama” on proposed amendments for Trump’s budget bill

60. President Trump declares victory after Supreme Court surrenders some of judicial branch’s own power

61. Supreme Court releases wave of major decisions, paving the way for Trump’s agenda

62. Senate set to vote on Trump budget bill amendments as fears of Medicaid cuts grow

63. What Trump’s looming global tariff deadline could mean for Americans

64. Trump aggressively pushes back against early intel report on U.S. damage to Iranian nuclear sites

65. Supreme Court allows Trump administration to deport people to third countries for now

66. Stocks rise after Iran’s retaliatory strikes on U.S. base in Qatar

67. Iran says it launched retaliatory strikes on U.S. bases in the Middle East

68. Why the State Department is warning U.S. citizens around the world

69. New images may show damage by Trump’s strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites

70. Oklahoma City Thunder beat Pacers 103-91 to win franchise’s first title since Seattle move

71. Inside the complex U.S. mission in Iran dubbed “Operation Midnight Hammer”

72. U.S. bombs 3 Iranian nuclear targets, Trump announces

73. Social Security on track to run out of money for full payouts by 2034, report finds

74. SpaceX Starship upper stage blows up

75. Karen Read emerges from courthouse to cheers, speaks after acquittal

76. FEMA cuts are overwhelmingly impacting areas that Trump won

77. Oil prices soar as Israel-Iran conflict intensifies

78. Lawmakers move to limit Trump’s war powers as Middle East conflict escalates

79. Everything we know about Israel, Iran and where Trump stands on the conflict

80. Senate Republicans propose Medicaid changes in Trump budget bill

81. Trump administration reverses order pausing ICE raids at farms and hotels, report says

82. Senate Republicans release new details on Trump budget bill

83. Top Bukele aides blocked U.S. extraditions of MS-13 leaders, ProPublica reports

84. Trump orders ICE to expand deportations in Democratic-run cities

85. Gov. Tim Walz, other officials speak after arrest in shootings of Minnesota lawmakers

86. “No Kings” demonstrators protest President Trump during Army parade

87. Oil prices spike as Israel and Iran target each other

88. Trump administration revokes legal status from over 500,000 migrants

89. Trump ending Biden-era parole program for migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela

90. U.S. on high alert amid possible Israeli operation against Iran

91. More FEMA officials step down as hurricane season gets underway

92. Air India plane’s tail lands on hospital after deadly crash

93. RFK Jr. removes all 17 members of CDC vaccine panel

94. Stock markets hold steady as U.S-China trade talks continue

95. Anti-ICE protest erupts near DOJ building in D.C. over union leader’s detention

96. Barbara becomes first hurricane of 2025 season to form in Pacific Ocean

97. Immigration raids spark outrage in Los Angeles

99. Kilmar Abrego Garcia brought back to U.S. to face criminal charges

100. Big companies pull back on Pride Month sponsorships, impacting celebrations

101. Trump budget bill would leave almost 11 million without health insurance, federal agency says

102. Trump Reinstates Travel Ban Targeting Over a Dozen Nations

103. Trump’s tariffs on steel, aluminum officially double

104. Musk torches Trump budget bill, calls it “a disgusting abomination”

105. Meta signs 20-year nuclear power deal to meet AI demands

106. Boulder mall attack suspect faces federal hate crimes charge

107. Sweeping Trump tariffs struck down by federal court

108. Elon Musk bids farewell to DOGE

109. Trump to pardon Chrisleys, reality TV stars convicted of fraud, tax evasion

110. Trump seeks to end all federal contracts with Harvard

111. Trump weighs redistributing Harvard money to trade schools

112. Trump bans Harvard from enrolling international students, Noem calls it a warning to other schools

113. Trump administration looks to end protections for migrant children in U.S. custody

114. Budget bill includes $1,000 for newborns that would be deposited in “Trump Accounts”

115. Budget bill includes $1,000 for newborns that would be deposited in “Trump Accounts”

116. Small plane crashes into San Diego neighborhood

117. “Tush Push” survives potential NFL ban

118. FDA makes controversial changes to COVID-19 vaccine framework

119. NTSB investigating deadly Brooklyn Bridge crash

120. Louisiana governor says he’s lost faith in sheriff’s office after New Orleans jailbreak

121. Joe Biden Diagnosed with Aggressive Prostate Cancer

122. President Trump announces new drug pricing plan

123. Trump makes trade deal with China

124. Cardinal Robert Prevost of U.S. announced as new pope, takes name Leo XIV

125. Don’t have a Real ID? Here’s what you need to prepare for before flying

126. Millions of Americans brace for federal student loan collections to resume

127. DHS to pay immigrants in US illegally $1K to self deport

128. Trump’s First 100 Days: A Climate and Governance Crisis

129. Elon Musk to step back from work in Trump administration

130. Trump considers ‘baby bonus’ to boost birth rate

131. Trump administration will resume collections on defaulted student loans

132. Trump says he’ll reduce tariffs against China “substantially”

133. Pope Francis dies at age 88

134. Judge holds emergency hearing over Trump’s Alien Enemies Act usage for El Salvador deportations

135. Sen. Van Hollen says Kilmar Abrego Garcia was moved from CECOT prison, contradicting DOJ

136. Active Shooter Reported on FSU Campus in Tallahassee; Suspect in Custody, Multiple People Hospitalized

137. Blue Origin’s first all-female flight launches with Gayle King

138. U.S. stock futures rise despite confusion over Trump tariff exemption for electronics

139. Six Killed in Hudson River Helicopter Crash Near Jersey City

140. Trump Raises China Tariffs to 125%, Announces 90-Day Pause for Other Nations

141. “Hands off!” rallies across U.S. protest Trump administration policies

142. Stock market losses intensify after China matches Trump tariffs

143. Trump delays TikTok ban again

144. Global stock markets tumble after Trump’s tariffs news

145. Trump announces 10% baseline tariff on all countries

146. Cory Booker breaks record for longest Senate floor speech with 24-hour Trump protest

147. White House confirms recent firings of 50 U.S. attorneys and deputies

148. Trump says he’s considering ways to serve a third term as president

149. More than 1,000 dead in severe earthquake

150. Trump moves to revoke collective bargaining rights for most federal workers

151. TikTok faces U.S. ban deadline: What happens after April 5?

152. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will cut thousands of jobs

153. FBI creates task force to investigate Tesla threats

154. DOJ defends deportations to El Salvador, Elon Musk meets with Pentagon officials

155. Could DoorDash’s Klarna payment plan move signal recession fears?

156. Boston Celtics sold to group led by William Chisholm, Sixth Street for $6.1B

157. Trump to sign executive order to start dismantling Department of Education

158. Judge blocks Trump order banning transgender people from military service

159. NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore return after 286 days in space

160. Trump deportations challenged in court

161. Wildfires, tornadoes sparked by storm system that killed at least 40 across U.S.

162. Trump considers four bids to buy TikTok as deadline for deal looms

163. Johns Hopkins University says it’s laying off 2,200 due to USAID funding cuts

164. Senate passes short-term funding bill, averting a government shutdown

165. American Airlines passenger plane erupting in flames

166. USDA cuts funding for school, food bank programs

167. “Stranded” astronauts’ return delayed again after SpaceX mission scrubbed

168. Social Security Administration plans to take back overpayments to Americans

169. Trump administration to roll back Biden-era environmental protections

170. Measles on the rise in U.S. with infections reported in 15 states

171. Department of Education slashing nearly 50% of workforce

172. Inflation rises by 2.8% in February

173. 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports to U.S. take effect

174. Southwest Airlines To Start Charging For Checked Bags

175. U.S. stocks plunge as Americans worry about a recession

176. DC removes Black Lives Matter plaza

177. X Down, Elon Musk says its a massive cyberattack

178. The government tries to avoid a shutdown

179. Stocks take another tumble after Trump’s weekend comments on inflation

180. South Carolina man executed via firing squad, first in 15 years

181. New Trump executive orders expected as he threatens reciprocal tariffs on Canada

182. Experts warn of lasting immune effects as measles outbreak spreads

183. President Trump pauses Mexico and Canada tariffs until April 2

184. Trump expected to issue executive order to eliminate Education Department

185. Trump addresses Congress

186. Trump’s tariffs on Mexico, Canada take effect

187. Trump signs executive order making English the official language of the US

188. Heated Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in Oval Office

189. Iowa becomes first state to remove civil rights protections for transgender people

190. 3 injured in flight from Maryland after plane crashes in Vermont

191. Egg prices will rise more than 40% this year: USDA

192. DoorDash to pay $16.75 million to settle claims that it unfairly used customer tips to subsidize delivery worker wages

193. MSNBC cancels Joy Reid’s show

194. The Associated Press sues Trump White House officials

195. Federal employees suing Elon Musk over tasks email

196. Dan Bongino named FBI deputy director

197. Luigi Mangione makes first court appearance of 2025

198. Pope Francis remains in critical condition with early kidney failure, Vatican says

199. Trump declares Mexican cartels as foreign terrorist organizations

200. Delta offers $30,000 to passengers who survived Toronto plane crash

201. Two people dead after mid-air plane crash at southern Arizona airport

202. Trump administration gives schools a deadline to end DEI programs or risk losing federal money

203. Delta plane crash landed and flipped at Toronto airport caught on camera

204. Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (D.O.G.E.) is makes a push to gain access to an IRS system

205. 15,000 IRS workers facing potential layoffs in the middle of tax season

206. Two killed in small plane crash in Atlanta

207. Army bans transgender people from enlisting, halts gender transition procedures

208. Tony Buzbee drops civil lawsuit alleging rape against Jay-Z and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

209. Andrew Lester enters guilty plea to lesser charge in shooting of Ralph Yarl

210. TikTok Is Back on U.S. App Stores—For Now

211. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. confirmed as HHS secretary in 52-48 vote

212. Navy investigating fighter jet crash off San Diego

213. Private Jet Collides At Arizona Airport

214. ‘Gulf Of America’ Arrives on Google Maps

215. The Philadelphia Eagles win the Super Bowl

216. Judge blocks DOGE from accessing Treasury data after lawsuit against Trump administration

217. Trump appoints controversial NOAA head

218. Judge temporarily blocks 2,200 USAID workers from being put on leave

219. Trump says he’s revoking Biden’s security clearance

220. Shoppers report paying fees to receive their international packages

221. Small plane crashes in Alaska, all 10 dead

222. President Trump signs executive order banning transgender athletes in sports

223. Rep. Al Green is filing new impeachment articles against Trump

224. USPS now says it will accept international mail from China and Hong Kong

225. President Trump considering dismantling Department of Education

226. Trump imposes Tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China; Canada retaliates

227. Plane crashes in Northeast Philadelphia neighborhood

228. American Airlines flight collides with helicopter in Washington, D.C.

229. White House rescinds federal aid freeze

230. Federal judge blocks Trump administration freeze on federal grants

231. White House orders freeze on all federal financial assistance

232. Target Scales Back Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Efforts

233. Judge blocks Donald Trump’s plan to end US birthright citizenship

234. Trump administration directs all federal DEI staff be put on leave

235. Trump pardons Capitol rioter and signs a series of executive actions

236. Biden pardons family members minutes before Trump sworn in

237. Donald Trump Is Sworn in as 47th U.S. President

238. Biden issues preemptive pardons for Milley, Fauci and Jan. 6 committee members

239. TikTok begins restoring after Trump comments less than 24 hours after going dark in U.S.

240. TikTok goes dark as U.S. ban takes effect

241. Supreme Court upholds TikTok ban

242. President Joe Biden’s farewell address to the nation warns of an oligarchy

243. Israel & Hamas agree to ceasefire deal

244. Texas man charged with stalking Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark

245. Supreme Court hears arguments on TikTok ban

246. Judge Juan Merchan has sentenced Donald Trump to unconditional discharge in hush money cas

247. Former President Jimmy Carter honored in Washington, D.C.

248. Fast-moving Pacific Palisades fire grows to more than 2,900 acres

249. Trump says he plans to change Gulf of Mexico’s name to “Gulf of America”

250. First bird flu-related human death reported in Louisiana

251. Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau announces resignation

252. Apple to pay $95M to settle lawsuit accusing Siri of eavesdropping

253. Georgia judges takes his own life in courtroom

254. 10 hurt in shooting in Queens, NY

255. 10 dead, dozens injured in New Orleans truck ‘terrorist attack’

