Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Queen Elizabeth II has passed away at 96. It’s not a stretch to say Hip-Hop isn’t into the Royals (there’s that whole colonizer situation), but somehow, Snoop Dogg once found himself on the good side of the late monarch.

Earlier this year, Snoop detailed how the Queen kept him from being banned in the UK during the midst of his infamous murder trial. The “Gin & Juice” rapper told DJ Whoo Kid how back in ’94 (two years before his acquittal), the Queen held him down.

“This was while I was fighting a murder case, over there [U.K.] doing shows,” said Snoop after recalling how UK citizens wanted him banned from the nation. “But guess who came to my defense? Just take a guess…”

Yep.

“The queen” said Snoop. “The queen said, ‘This man has done nothing in our country. He can come.’ The queen, ni**a, bow down. When the queen speak, bow down. That’s Harry and Williams’ grandmother, ya dig? You think they weren’t there, saying, ‘Grandma, please let him in, grandma. He’s OK. We love his music.’ ‘You know Harry, I’ll let him in for you. He’s not so bad after all and he’s quite cute.’ … Ya, dig… The queen, that’s my gal.”

And that’s that on that.

While we’ll give the Queen an RIP, many on Twitter haven’t been as kind. Hey, we’re just the messenger sharing these for archival purposes. Peep the reacting in the gallery, y’all are cold.

The post The Time The Late Queen Elizabeth II Helped Snoop Dogg Avoid UK Ban appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

The Time The Late Queen Elizabeth II Helped Snoop Dogg Avoid UK Ban was originally published on hiphopwired.com