black celebrities
HomePhotos

These Stylish Celebs Are Giving Us Chocolate On Chocolate Drip

Posted April 30, 2021

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
BET Hip Hop Awards 2020

Source: 2020HHA / Getty

Summer is around the corner, which means it’s time to swap out your dark colored clothing for neutral and bright tones. This season, replace that little black dress with a little brown dress instead. 

According to L’officiel USA, “brown is the new black of 2021 fashion.” Shades of melanin been on trend but we’ll let y’all finish.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

We first saw this trend at the Kanye West x Adidas Fall 2015 collection where the models wore earth tones like tan, caramel, and chocolate brown. As the weather gets warmer, brown is also a great color to keep your body temperature cool in comparison to darker shades of blue, and greys. 

Soon, brands like Versace, Undercover and Theophilio incorporated earth tones into their fall 2021 collections. So it makes sense our favorite celebrity women are getting in on the chocolate on chocolate trend.

Check out Teyana Taylor, Lizzo, Reginae Carter and more in their fab chocolate on chocolate fits!

These Stylish Celebs Are Giving Us Chocolate On Chocolate Drip  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Lizzo

To celebrate her Birthday, Lizzo wore a custom brown fitted dress by Dolce & Gabbana, styled by Brett Alan Nelson. She paired the outfit with jewelry from House of Emmanuele. 

2. Winnie Harlow

Our Jamaican queen, Winnie Harlow, was posted up on the ‘gram in a brown two-piece set from I Am Gia. Harlow matched her outfit with brown crocodile nails.

3. Reginae Carter

Reginae Carter is wearing a two-piece brown faux crocodile set from Fashion Nova paired with suede knee-high boots. You can find the full look on her Instagram. 

4. Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor is serving body in Fendi’s two-piece Lycra Bikini in the color noir matching the swimsuit with Fendi’s twill shirt and pants. Taylor posted the look on the gram captioning the post as “purrrrrt”. 

5. Taina

Wrapped her cute baby bump in a brown long sleeve shirt and leather pants by Pretty Little Things, Taina paired her outfit with a mini Louis Vuitton monogram purse. 

6. Ari Lennox

R&B singer Ari Lennox wore brown leather pants with a brown skinny strap cami to match to eat at the Old Lady Gang restaurant in Atlanta to support former Xscape singer and Atlanta reality star, Kandi Burruss. 

Latest
Court Rules Black Man Enslaved By White Restaurant…

A South Carolina appellate court ruling found that a Black man with intellectual disabilities is owed double the amount of…
05.03.21
Hillsong Church Comments On Former Pastor’s ‘Unacceptable’ Sexually…

Hillsong Church recently broke their silence regarding a scandal where a pastor resigned after sending an unsolicited photo of himself…
04.30.21
Cop Involved In Breonna Taylor’s Killing Retires After…

Weeks after reportedly securing a book deal regarding his involvement in Taylor's death, Officer Jonathan Mattingly plans to retire from…
04.30.21
Columbus Mayor Requests DOJ Probe Of City’s Police…

In a letter to the DOJ, Mayor Andrew Ginther and City Attorney Zach Klein expressed the city needed oversight to…
04.30.21
Ahmaud Arbery’s Family Believes Federal Hate Crime Charges…

With the outcome of the Derek Chauvin trial, many Black families who stand in the grief of losing a lost…
04.30.21
Marvin Scott III’s In-Custody Death Ruled A Homicide…

On Wednesday Collin County chief medical examiner, Dr. William Rohr, ruled that Scott's death was a homicide caused by "fatal…
04.30.21
Biden Labels White Supremacy America’s ‘Most Lethal Terrorism…

On Wednesday (April 28), Joe Biden delivered his first address to a joint session of Congress. The historic night marked…
04.30.21
Hillsong Pastor Resigns After Sending Explicit Photo To…

A Black leader at a Hillsong Church in Montclair, New Jersey, resigned on Tuesday after he reportedly texted a woman…
04.29.21
1 Woman Dead, 2 Others Hospitalized After Receiving…

38-year-old Keauna Weaver died on the operating table after she flew to Tijuana, Mexico for a low-cost liposuction procedure.
04.28.21
Former Officer Who Fatally Shot Tamir Rice Wants…

Timothy Loehmann, the former Cleveland police officer responsible for the 2014 shooting death of Tamir Rice, has filed an appeal…
04.28.21
Close