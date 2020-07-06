CLOSE
Tamera Mowry , tia and tamera mowry , tia mowry
Twinning! 9 Times Tia And Tamera Mowry Stole Our Hearts [PHOTOS]

Tia And Tamera Mowry Sign And Discuss Their New Book "Twintuition"

Source: Araya Diaz / Getty

Our favorite twins are celebrating their birthday, today! On this day (July 6) in 1978, Tia and Tamera Mowry were born.

Tia took to Instagram to show love to her womb mate, calling their sisterhood and life experiences a blessings:

“Being a #twin is a blessing. We have experienced so many#milestones together. Just to name a few. We booked Sister, Sister together, we won our first Nickelodeon Kids Choice Award together, we graduated from college together. We traveled the world to together and unfortunately we also experienced grief together. When our grandmother died, I will never forget us sleeping together in the same hotel bed to comfort each other,” she wrote. “God blessed us to come into this #world together because He knew we couldn’t do it alone. Love you sis! Love you my twin. It’s been so long since we’ve seen each other. It feels so weird. My birthday wish has nothing to do with material things. My wish is for us to kick coronavirus’ ASS! Additionally, I want this world to be unified. My dream would be to vanquish all prejudices. From social economical statuses, to racial prejudices and sexual preferences. We are not equal until we all are equal. I pray for peace and I pray for kindness.”

Check out photos of the sisters over the years below!

Twinning! 9 Times Tia And Tamera Mowry Stole Our Hearts [PHOTOS]

Yesterday, 26 years ago #sistersister premiered on #abc and I am forever grateful for such an incredible experience! This show changed by life forever! Many don’t know this story, but my sister and myself went around from network to network and pitched this show. All we did was talk to big executives and tell our personal stories. We did not even have a script to act with. Additionally, we had only been in L.A. for 3 years. We did not have much experience on television, however that didn’t stop us! Go for dreams and never give up! Don’t stop! Believe in yourself. Don’t let someone else write your story, you be the author of your book. Shout out to my #sistersister #family @marqueshouston @jackeeharry and @timski67 I love you guys and always will forever :) 💕

Sista, Sista TBT

#sister, #Sister #cousin,#cousin

