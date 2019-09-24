CLOSE
Tika Sumpter
‘Mixed-ish’ Star Tika Sumpter Is Living Her Best (And Beautiful) Life On The ‘Gram

Posted September 24, 2019

POPSUGAR X ABC "Embrace Your Ish" Event - Arrivals

Source: Jean Baptiste Lacroix / Getty

2019 is definitely going to be Tika Sumpter’s year as she heads to network TV!

The stunning actress is the lead in ABC’s new comedy mixed-ish, a spin-off of the Emmy nominated hit black-ish. Set in 1985, she plays Alicia Johnson, a younger version of Rainbow’ (Tracee Ellis Ross) mother.

In it, we learn more about Bow’s origin story and how after the Feds raided the commune they lived on, they were forced to the real world called the suburbs. Let us tell you, Tika is a fresh of breath air as the family’s matriarch who realizes that she is no longer living in the comfort of the commune where “race didn’t matter.” She now has to confront the reality that she’s a Black woman in America. That, and she needs to prepare her biracial children to deal with their own racial identity.

Tika is joined by Mark-Paul Gossalar, who plays her husband Paul, and the chemistry between them is real.

ABC's "Mixed-ish" - Season One

Source: Eric McCandless / Getty

Seeing the first episode, it’s definitely worth watching. Most importantly, the actors that play her children—Arica Himmel, Mykal-Michelle Harris, and Ethan William Childress—are literally hilarious.

ABC's "Mixed-ish" - Season One

Source: Eric McCandless / Getty

But in the end, it’s Tika that helps make this show what it is..it’s definitely her time! So here she is enjoying her life (and success) on the ‘Gram:

