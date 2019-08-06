Hold Ya Head: 10 Toni Morrison Quotes to Help You Get By

We’re remembering the life of ‘Beloved’ author Toni Morrison who died at the age of 88 Tuesday.
Check out some of her legendary quotes below that are sure to inspire you to hold your head high.
“if you can only be tall because somebody’s on their knees, you have a serious problem.” - toni morrison pic.twitter.com/MEIt2iEynH— nadirah (@hinadirah) August 6, 2019
“If there is a book that you want to read, but it hasn't been written yet, you must be the one to write it.”— William Alexander (@williealex) August 6, 2019
- Toni Morrison pic.twitter.com/g0Th7qcTP5
You wanna fly, you got to give up the shit that weighs you down. - Toni Morrison pic.twitter.com/aWkr4idehs— Yesha (@YeshaCallahan) August 6, 2019
This Toni Morrison quote changed my life. pic.twitter.com/oLHbqolz25— Aisha Saeed (@aishacs) August 6, 2019
I was loose. It was lovely. - Toni Morrison— Kima Jones (@kima_jones) August 5, 2019
“If you surrendered to the air, you could ride it.” — Toni Morrison— Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am (@ToniMorrison) August 1, 2019
Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am is now playing in select theaters. Get tickets: https://t.co/mmVo5ZwjI3
Photograph © Timothy Greenfield-Sanders #ToniMorrisonFilm #ToniMorrison pic.twitter.com/b0uMsDNsvt
Love is or it ain't. Thin love ain't love at all.—Toni Morrison #truth pic.twitter.com/JZqYGsdPAH— Andrew Hill (@jazprose) July 29, 2019
RIP the late, the great, the beautiful, the powerful, the resonant, the influential, the inimitable Toni Morrison. pic.twitter.com/25inNXfdyM— Anthony Sams (@anthonyjsams) August 6, 2019
"We die. That may be the meaning of life. But we do language. That may be the measure of our lives."— claire schwartz (@23cschwartz) August 6, 2019
—Toni Morrison (1931-2019) pic.twitter.com/O804mluvxK
“Remember that your real job is that if you are— Eva Woodward (@EvaWoodwardPhD) August 2, 2019
free, you need to free somebody else” - Toni Morrison via @blakkcupcake. My commitment to mentor underrepresented people like me in healthcare. #IAmFirst in my family to college; get to those who are low income, people of color, etc pic.twitter.com/WWdArZcUPl
