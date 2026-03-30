Cleat Chasers: Top 20 Hottest MLB Wives & Girlfriends

2. Vanessa Hudgens | Married to Cole Tucker Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker: Actress Vanessa Hudgens married MLB player Cole Tucker on December 2, 2023, in Tulum, Mexico. Their relationship began in November 2020, and they tied the knot after three years together.

3. Kate Upton | Married to Justin Verlander Kate Upton and Justin Verlander: Supermodel Kate Upton and MLB pitcher Justin Verlander first met in 2012 and began dating shortly after. Their relationship blossomed over the years, leading to their marriage in 2017. The couple has since built a strong partnership, balancing their high-profile careers while raising their daughter.

4. Chase Bellinger | Married to Cody Bellinger Chase Carter and Cody Bellinger: Cody Bellinger, an MLB star, and Chase Carter, a model, got engaged in June 2023. They appeared to confirm their marriage later that year in December, as fans noticed them wearing wedding bands. Their relationship has been a mix of private moments and public admiration.

5. Jordyn Huitema | Dating Julio Rodríguez Jordyn Huitema and Julio Rodríguez: Jordyn Huitema, a professional soccer player, is dating MLB star Julio Rodríguez. The couple reportedly connected through social media, with Jordyn initiating the conversation. Their relationship began shortly after Jordyn’s previous relationship ended, and they have since been seen supporting each other’s athletic careers.

6. Chelsea Freeman | Married to Freddie Freeman Chelsea Freeman and Freddie Freeman: Chelsea Freeman and Freddie Freeman, the Los Angeles Dodgers’ first baseman, have been together since 2011. Their love story began when Chelsea was in college, and Freddie was a rising MLB star. The couple is now happily married with children.

7. Amy Cole | Married to Gerrit Cole Amy Cole and Gerrit Cole: Amy Cole, formerly Amy Crawford, has been married to MLB pitcher Gerrit Cole since 2016. The couple met during their college years at UCLA, where Amy was a softball player. Coming from a family of athletes, Amy has supported Gerrit throughout his career, including his landmark contract with the New York Yankees.

8. Dominique Wheeler | Married to Zack Wheeler Dominique Wheeler and Zack Wheeler: Zack Wheeler, an MLB pitcher, has been married to Dominique Wheeler for over five years as of 2025. The couple began dating in 2016 and now share a growing family.

9. Katia Lindor | Married to Francisco Lindor Katia Lindor and Francisco Lindor: Francisco Lindor, an MLB shortstop, has been married to Katia Reguero since 2021. Katia has also showcased her talents, such as performing the National Anthem at games, earning admiration from fans and her husband

10. Meghan Murphy Glasnow | Married to Tyler Glasnow Meghan Murphy and Tyler Glasnow: Tyler Glasnow, a star MLB pitcher, married Meghan Murphy in December 2025. Their love story gained attention after Tyler shared the viral story of how they met at an MLB game.

11. Rachel Gomber | Married to Austin Gomber Rachel Gomber and Austin Gomber: Rachel Gomber is married to MLB pitcher Austin Gomber. Rachel often shares glimpses of their life together, balancing family and the demands of a baseball career.

12. Mallory Pugh | Married to Dansby Swanson Mallory Pugh and Dansby Swanson: Mallory Pugh, an Olympic gold medalist and soccer star, is married to Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson. The athletic power couple tied the knot in December 2022 and frequently express admiration for each other’s achievements. Dansby has referred to Mallory as his “queen,” showcasing their strong bond.

13. Samantha Bracksieck | Married to Aaron Judge Samantha Bracksieck and Aaron Judge: Samantha Bracksieck has been married to MLB star Aaron Judge since 2021. Samantha has been a constant source of support for Aaron throughout his career, and they maintain a relatively private life.

14. Reagan Bregman | Married to Alex Bregman Reagan Bregman and Alex Bregman: Reagan Bregman is married to Alex Bregman, a third baseman for the Boston Red Sox. Reagan has captured attention for her grounded and supportive role in Alex’s life.

15. Kayla Harper | Married To Bryce Harper Kayla Harper and Bryce Harper: Kayla Harper, formerly Kayla Varner, is married to MLB star Bryce Harper. The couple, who were high school sweethearts, tied the knot in 2016. Kayla, a former soccer player, and Bryce share a growing family.

16. Claire Smith | Married to Josh Smith Claire Smith and Josh Smith: Claire Smith, also known as Claire Couv Smith, is married to MLB player Josh Smith. Claire often shares glimpses of their life as a baseball family, balancing travel and family time while supporting Josh’s career.

17. Maria Laborde | Married to Ronald Acuña Jr. Maria Laborde and Ronald Acuña Jr.: Maria Laborde is married to Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. Maria often shares glimpses of their life together on social media, including stylish moments at baseball events

18. Madisyn Seager | Married to Corey Seager Madisyn Seager and Corey Seager: Corey Seager, a Texas Rangers shortstop, married Madisyn during the COVID-19 pandemic in a small, intimate ceremony. They share a love for travel and family life.

19. Kourtney Turner | Married to Justin Turner Kourtney Turner and Justin Turner: Kourtney Turner, formerly Kourtney Pogue, has been married to MLB player Justin Turner since December 2017. Originally from Indiana, Kourtney pursued her education at UCLA. She is known for her active involvement in philanthropy alongside Justin, particularly through the Justin Turner Foundation.