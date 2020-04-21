Trey Songz baby boy Noah is turning 1 today & he is the most adorable baby! Trigga’s cousin posted a picture confirming his nephews birthday saying, “Happy 1st birthday to my amazing nephew Noah!!! The last 365 days of being able to see my boy grow and develop his own personality has been a pleasure and I’m so happy I get to spoil you with love and new foods lol. Happy birthday lil man!”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Whew, time is flying! Mr. Steal Your Girl is going to have to pass the torch to his baby boy before you know it!

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

Related: I Can’t: Chris Brown Shared The Most Adorable Picture Of His Baby Son [Photo]

Heartbreaker: Trey Songz Baby Boy Noah Turns 1 Today! [Photos] was originally published on rnbphilly.com