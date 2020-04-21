CLOSE
Trey Songz
Heartbreaker: Trey Songz Baby Boy Noah Turns 1 Today! [Photos]

Posted 15 hours ago

Trey Songz

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Trey Songz baby boy Noah is turning 1 today & he is the most adorable baby! Trigga’s cousin posted a picture confirming his nephews birthday saying, “Happy 1st birthday to my amazing nephew Noah!!! The last 365 days of being able to see my boy grow and develop his own personality has been a pleasure and I’m so happy I get to spoil you with love and new foods lol. Happy birthday lil man!”

Whew, time is flying! Mr. Steal Your Girl is going to have to pass the torch to his baby boy before you know it!

1.

2.

View this post on Instagram

🙏🏾

A post shared by treysongz (@treysongz) on

3.

View this post on Instagram

💙

A post shared by treysongz (@treysongz) on

4.

5.

View this post on Instagram

💙

A post shared by treysongz (@treysongz) on

6.

7.

View this post on Instagram

Noah L. 4/20/19

A post shared by treysongz (@treysongz) on

8.

View this post on Instagram

My boy said he need a passport...

A post shared by treysongz (@treysongz) on

9.

10.

View this post on Instagram

I know a different love now. Happy Father’s Day.

A post shared by treysongz (@treysongz) on

