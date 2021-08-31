trick daddy
HomePhotos

Trick Daddy’s Trending Because He Likes Women Who Eat It Like Groceries [Fan Reactions]

Posted August 31, 2021

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
13th Annual Jazz in the Gardens Music Festival- day1

Source: Johnny Louis/WENN.com / WENN

You are in for a surprise when you click on Twitter’s trending topics today (August 31). Trick Daddy is amongst a list of entertainers trending, and it’s not for the reasons you may assume.

The Miami rapper made a statement on a recent episode of the infamous “Drink Champs” podcast hosted by NORE. He detailed some shocking news and the Internet won’t stop talking about it.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Trick Daddy said he likes women who “pay attention to his backside.” He then said, “I get ate out.” When NORE asked Trick Daddy to explain, he confirmed that he indeed likes his salad tossed.

Here’s what he had to say:

The rapper has been featured on Love & Hip Hop: Miami, which has gotten him a bit more publicity in recent years. Trick Daddy is accustomed to making headlines for his controversial statements about women, music and now his love for particular bedroom activities.

Social media users are having a field day discovering what all of the commotion is about. Many users are reacting on Twitter with several memes to support their scorn or support for Trick Daddy’s preferences in the bedroom. Are you here for a little butt action or is it a no for you?

Take a look at a thread of social media reactions below.

Trick Daddy’s Trending Because He Likes Women Who Eat It Like Groceries [Fan Reactions]  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. Tank Says It’s Nothing Wrong With It

Source:therealtank

2. But When Trick Daddy Says It…

Source:JaeGotJokes

3. Don’t Get Quiet Now Ladies

Source:jiggyjayy2

4. What Was The Reason?

Source:ratedRIAN

5. What A Sight

Source:Damnit_Dwight

6. Sad But True

Source:KingDaniel912

7. Time To Go

Source:CaliEd13

8. No One Asked For This

Source:sapphireskyys

9. Keep Hope Alive

Source:PrettyInBri

10. Yikes

Source:JerkSeasoningg

11. Let’s Not Bring Biggie Into This

Source:IAMNOTKASZMYR

12. Iyana Vanzant Would Like A Word

Source:brownskinnpapii

13. A Different Type Of Pleasure

Source:thereallyrealjt

14. These Faces

Source:I_GotStraps

15. Screaming!

Source:ChanclaForceOne

16. Do You Trust Trick Daddy Or The Vaccine?

Source:baaela_

17. Oh Dear

Source:actatumonline

18. Don’t Even Bother

Source:nuffsaidny

19. In 24 Hours Too Much Has Transpired

Source:BLM_004

20. Trick Daddy Grab The Wet Ones

Source:solosoco
Latest

USPS, One Of The Largest Employers Of Black…

The post office has long been one of those “good government” jobs with solid pay and benefits, creating greater economic…
09.01.21

Georgia Leads the U.S. In Most Schools Named…

Many Southern students find themselves in an awkward situation following the revelation that Georgia has 45 public schools named after…
09.01.21

So, ‘Rope Ties,’ As In Ties That Look…

Apparently, some Black guy named Daniel is out here selling "Daniel's Rope Ties," which look like nooses and are described…
09.01.21

Racist Father/Son Duo Get Four Years In Prison…

Two white men from Mississippi were recently sentenced to four years in prison on hate crime charges of simple assault…
08.31.21

Jacob Blake Addresses His Shooting, Walking Again And…

In an exclusive interview with CNN, Jacob Blake detailed how his shooting has left him in fear for himself and…
08.31.21

Unarmed Black Man Fatally Shot By Police After…

22-year-old Tory Brown was gunned down by officers who said he had a warrant out of Clayton County for violation…
08.26.21

Ex-State Trooper Caught Beating Black Man 18 Times…

Former Louisiana State Trooper Jacob Brown was caught on camera beating Black man Aaron Bowman over the head with a…
08.26.21

Three Dead After Drive-By Shooting Happens While Filming…

A trend turns deadly in Shreveport, Louisiana when a drive-by shooting happened as a group of men participate in The…
08.25.21

Why Are Black Families Pretending To Be White…

Black American homeowners are being forced to whitewash their homes just so they can receive a fair price on their…
08.24.21

FDA Grants Full Approval For Pfizer Vaccine

The two-dose vaccine has been approved for individuals age 16 and older. Health officials hope the action by the FDA…
08.24.21
Close