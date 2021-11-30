Kevin Hart , Netfilx , Wesley Snipes
Fans React To Kevin Hart & Wesley Snipes’ Top-Charting Netflix Series, ‘True Story’

Netflix's "True Story" New York Screening

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes are the most talked about duo thanks to their latest Netflix series, True Story.

The series just landed on the streaming service last week, and it has already topped Netflix’s list of most-watched shows. It’s currently ranked ahead of the popular reality real estate show, Selling Sunset, The Queen of Flow, School of Chocolate and Cowboy Bebop.

Netflix’s official synopsis describes True Story as: “A world-famous comedian desperately searches for a way out after a night in Philadelphia with his brother threatens to sabotage more than his success.”

[Spoiler Alert] The series follows The Kid, portrayed by Hart, who is an up-and-coming comedian on a potentially career-altering tour across the states. When he makes a stop in his hometown of Philadelphia, he meets up with his brother Carlton, played by Wesley Snipes, for a night out on the town. The Kid quickly discovers a woman brought home dead in his bed. The Kid must decide how he will hide this scandal from the public or sacrifice the life he’s built to reveal the truth.

The title is a bit misleading. True Story sounds like a true crime story, but it’s mostly fictional. The plot is inspired by some of Hart’s reality like growing up in Philadelphia and being a comic in real life, but most of the series is dramatized for television.

Fans are loving True Story already and sharing their reactions on social media. Take a look below and be sure to stream the series on Netflix.

Fans React To Kevin Hart & Wesley Snipes’ Top-Charting Netflix Series, ‘True Story’  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. You’re Missing Out

Source:KingJames

2. STRESSED

Source:vnogueira09

3. Far Different From Anything Hart’s Done Before

Source:OrlandoWilliamz

4. That Escalated Quickly

Source:1KevNash

5. Memorable Performance

Source:trailertime_

6. The People Have Spoken

Source:ashlEE2Es_DUH

7. Uh Oh, Things Get SPICY

Source:tveranny

8. 10 Out Of 10

Source:dexterization

9. Grab Your Popcorn, It’s A Wild Ride

Source:jcity513

10. Who Knew?!

Source:btron3030
