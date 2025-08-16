Listen Live
Politics

Trump Spent More Than Half A Million Dollars On Trucks For ICE Recruitment Hype Video, Social Media Disgusted

Published on August 16, 2025

White House US President Donald Trump

Source: The Washington Post / Getty


Prior to the Trump administration there were a few phrases that America would never see together: Department of Homeland Security and DaBaby.

And yet, here we are.

The official Department of Homeland Security unveiled a new recruitment video on their X account displaying new vehicles with President Donald Trump’s name in gold.The video, which was posted Thursday, featured the song “TOES” by Trump supporter DaBaby.

“My heart so cold I think I’m done with ice / Said if I leave her, she gon’ die / Well, b—, you done with life (Okay) / Better not pull up with no knife / ‘Cause I bring guns to fights,” DaBaby raps.

As the music fills the background, several Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) SUVs, some of which have the same colors as Trump’s private jet, can be seen driving the streets. The video caption reads, “Iced out.”

Rolling Stone notes that after the passing of Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” ICE has tons of cash and this is how the agency is choosing to use the cash.

“Defend the Homeland.” The words “President Donald J. Trump” appear on the back window of at least one of the vehicles. The tweet of the video links to ICE’s job recruitment website, as the gang of masked kidnappers are looking to hire 10,000 officers.

From Rolling Stone:

In the past two weeks, Trump’s administration spent $384,000 on new Ford Raptors and GMC Yukons for “recruitment purposes,” according to federal procurement data. The administration also spent $182,000 this week on “graphic wrap design and application for law enforcement vehicles.” 

Under the Big Beautiful Bill, Trump’s legislation to slash taxes for the rich and health care for the poor, the administration received tens of billions of dollars to hire thousands of new ICE agents. Trump officials are now seeking to recruit agents all over the country, from coast to coast, border to border, to supercharge the president’s militarized immigration crackdown.

It’s important to note that the Trump administration has made major cuts to Medicare, pediatric cancer research, and food stamps but have spent some $560,000 on trucks and car wraps so create cool social media ads.

See social media’s reaction to Trump’s latest ICE move below.

