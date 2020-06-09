CLOSE
Tucker Carlson
#TuckerCarlsonIsARacist: Tucker Carlson Attacks Black Protestors, Gets Spray-On Tan Smeared On Twitter

Posted June 9, 2020

Source: Carrie Devorah / WENN / WENN

Tucker Carlson has been the host of his nightly talk show since 2016, helping to somewhat usher in the Trump Era by way of his conservative views and talking points. In another one of his bombastic claims, the Fox News host declared that the national and global unrest sparked by the death of George Floyd and countless others is, in Carlson’s words, “definitely not about Black lives.”

Carlson, the stepson of the heiress to the Swanson Foods company, has aimed some explosively bad takes in the direction of Black people before but this latest move is one of the worst. With much of the world united in shouting down racism, police brutality, and state-mandated violence against Black lives, Carlson’s stances stand in contract with the all-American values he claims to trumpet.

The statement was made during a Monday night (June 8) broadcast of Tucker Carlson Tonight when the 51-year-old host opened his show with pointed barbs in the direction of Black Lives Matter and even seemed to suggest Black people will start attacking those who oppose the movement’s views.

“This may be a lot of things, this moment we’re living through, but it is definitely not about black lives,” Carlson said. “Remember that when they come for you, and at this rate, they will.”

Amazingly, Carlson essentially tells his viewers to not exhibit “weakness” and to stand firm in their stances in opposition. This rhetoric has been the fuel of the Alt-Right and other right-wing extremist groups who have demonstrated in a similar fashion as the current protesters have but with far less scolding from conservative talking heads.

The trending topic #TuckerCarlsonIsARacist has kicked off on Twitter in response to his rambling monologue shouting down Black people and their right to protest. This comes in the wake of another trending topic connected to Carlson where users referred to him as “Cucker Tarlson.”

Check out the reaction from Twitter To Tucker Carlson’s statement on Black lives below.

#TuckerCarlsonIsARacist: Tucker Carlson Attacks Black Protestors, Gets Spray-On Tan Smeared On Twitter  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

