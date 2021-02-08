CLOSE
Who The Best: Twitter Debates Tom Brady & Serena Williams GOAT Athlete Convo

Posted February 8, 2021

Tom Brady did the unthinkable and obtained his seventh Super Bowl championship title On Sunday (Feb. 7), giving hope to all the old-timers out there. Serena Williams, who is currently playing in the Australian Open, is a fan of Brady but fans on Twitter are wondering who is the greatest athlete of all time between the pair.

The conversation surrounding the GOAT of sports is a complicated one to have as most of the greats in their respective sports have certain challenges to overcome that can’t be compared.

For example, Michael Jordan, considered by many to be the greatest basketball player of all time, won six championships with the Chicago Bulls and may have won more had he not taken time away from the game during the height of his fame.

However, NBA basketball is a team game and Jordan didn’t win those rings by his lonesome. The same can be said for Brady and the team sport of football, although at 43, which is well past the prime for most professional players, still gets mentioned due to the fact that the average age of an NFL player is 26.

Williams strikes that very interesting argument among active tennis players at 39, and still clearly one of the best in her field with 23 Grand Slam singles titles to her name.  Between health ailments, a pregnancy, and including wining one of her titles while carrying her daughter, Williams has been after Margaret Smith Court’s all-time record of 24 titles and is still devoted to matching and even besting that tally.

It goes without saying that she’s doing this all by her lonesome and we didn’t even include all of the doubles titles she won with her big sister, Venus.

As the debate rages on, we’ve collected some of the responses below.

