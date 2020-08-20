CLOSE
drake , Tyler Lepley
HomePhotos

Jaw Dropper: Are Actor Tyler Lepley & Drake Long Lost Twins?! [Photos]

Posted August 20, 2020

'VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers' Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PT

Source: John Sciulli / Getty

Ok, this is just scary how much Tyler Lepley and Drake look alike!

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Tyler Lepley is an actor from Philly that is most known from the Starz series ‘P-Valley’. The Drizzy and Tyler comparison is no new conversation for the Philly actor as he has been getting that for quite a while. We will leave it up to yall, do you think Drake and Lepley look-alike?? Comment below!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

RELATED: Ay Papi: Drake’s Most Kissable Moments

RELATED: Hot Spot: Drake Shares His Top 5 Rappers [VIDEO]

RELATED: Drake Dragged For Calling Baby Mama Sophie Brussaux A ‘Fluke’

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Jaw Dropper: Are Actor Tyler Lepley & Drake Long Lost Twins?! [Photos]  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1.

View this post on Instagram

Get me lit 😋

A post shared by Tyler Lepley (@tylepley) on

2.

View this post on Instagram

Waitin on @pvalleystarz ... 😨

A post shared by Tyler Lepley (@tylepley) on

3.

4.

5.

6.

View this post on Instagram

It’s nothin personal.

A post shared by Tyler Lepley (@tylepley) on

7.

8.

9.

View this post on Instagram

early bird special.🌞

A post shared by Tyler Lepley (@tylepley) on

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

View this post on Instagram

Waitin for dat direct deposit to hit😅

A post shared by Tyler Lepley (@tylepley) on

19.

20.

Latest
Keisha Lance Bottoms Pays Tribute To ‘Civil Rights…

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms' DNC speech was a moving tribute to the civil rights icons who paved the way…
08.21.20
Biden Accepts Democratic Nomination And Challenges Americans To…

Joe Biden accepted the Democratic nomination to be president during the final night of the Democratic National Convention and asked…
08.21.20
Video Shows ‘Karen’ Drunkenly Scolding Black Guy For…

A clip posted to Reddit gains attention.
08.21.20
Mosaic of Ida B. Wells Being Installed In…

This 1,000 foot mosaic will not only honor Ida B. Wells but the portrait is comprised of thousands of historical…
08.21.20
Black Texas Teen Wrongfully Suspended Over Locs Wins…

According to NBC News, a federal judge issued a preliminary injunction on Monday to allow Kaden Bradford to keep his…
08.21.20
Read Kamala Harris Masterful Speech Accepting The Democratic…

Kamala Harris night accepted in glorious fashion the Democratic nomination to become the first Black woman to run for vice…
08.21.20
Read Obama’s Full DNC Speech About The Urgency…

President Barack Obama delivered a searing critique of Donald Trump's "failure" of a presidency during his Democratic National Convention keynote…
08.21.20
Trump MELTS DOWN On Twitter After Obama Absolutely…

President Obama must have hit one of Trump's nerves with his Democratic National Convention speech. Trump fired off tweets in…
08.20.20
Kamala Harris Accepts Democratic VP Nomination On Behalf…

Kamala Harris paid a moving tribute to Black women while accepting her nomination to be Democrats' candidate for vice president…
08.20.20
Breonna Taylor Billboard Vandalized With Red Paint

According to published reports, Almost two weeks after Oprah purchased the billboards advocating for her murderers to be charged and…
08.20.20
Close