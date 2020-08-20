Jaw Dropper: Are Actor Tyler Lepley & Drake Long Lost Twins?! [Photos]

Ok, this is just scary how much Tyler Lepley and Drake look alike!

Tyler Lepley is an actor from Philly that is most known from the Starz series ‘P-Valley’. The Drizzy and Tyler comparison is no new conversation for the Philly actor as he has been getting that for quite a while. We will leave it up to yall, do you think Drake and Lepley look-alike?? Comment below!

