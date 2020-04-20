CLOSE
Kobe Bryant , Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant Honors Kobe On Their 19 Year Anniversary [Photos]

Posted 22 hours ago

Kobe Bryant

Source: Walter Iooss Jr./The Players’ Tribune / Walter Iooss Jr./The Players’ Tribune

This past weekend, Vanessa Bryant celebrated her 19 year wedding anniversary. This year will be the first anniversary Vanessa will have to celebrate her anniversary without her partner due to a tragic accident where she lost her husband Kobe Bryant & daughter Gigi Bryant.

Mrs. Bryant posted an Instagram throwback picture of Kobe & herself captioning it “My king, my heart, my best friend. Happy 19th wedding anniversary baby. I miss you so much. I wish you were here to hold me in your arms. I love you. ❤” Daughter

Natalia Bryant also wanted to put a smile on her mother’s face by getting Vanessa some roses in celebration of the 19 year wedding anniversary. 

My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️

2020

❤️Happy 50th birthday, Puffy! @diddy

#tbt #Greece 🤪#2014

@baby2baby gala w/my baby

😃🔮

100% that witch #west

🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡

😍😃❤️#PopUpDisney

41 🎉🎂🎉

😘

❤️🤰🏻❤️

