CLOSE
Wake Flocka Flame
HomePhotos

Waka Flocka Flame Confirms He Was A Wack Rapper But Made $30M, Twitter Discusses

Posted February 29, 2020

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - February 27, 2020

Source: Jason Mendez / Getty

Complex‘s Everyday Struggle has returned and already has the Hip-Hop world buzzing thanks to guest Waka Flocka Flame. Ironically, considering the name of the show, the Atlanta rapper admitted that he was a wack rapper, but still managed to make $30M before giving up the mic because he was “real.”

That’s all it takes, eh? Clearly he underestimated the non-wackness of his own hit-making power (see: “No Hands” or “Round of Applause,” for example), but hear him out.

“I’ma be upfront and honest with you by 2012, 2013, I had $30 million,” said Waka. “At that point in life—I’m being real on my dead brother—why was I rapping? What was I rapping about? I’m rich. I wanted to be rich.”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

He added, “From that time to right now, I wanted to figure how can I become a billionaire and a multibillionaire off of business ’cause I did it with rap. I was a wack rapper. I knew I was wack. But I was real, see what I’m saying? My realness overcame my wackness.”

Needless say the post-wack reveal discussion has been lively. There are those who say Waka was by no means a wack rapper because he inspired so many and had parties, clubs and barbecues rocking. Then there those who are like well, “Duh.”

But as far as Waka himself, he said some of his favorite rappers are Nas, DMX and KRS-One. And then he even asked what if him and Kendrick Lamar got in the booth? Self-reflection is real.

You gotta respect a man who understands his own limits. Peep some of the best assortment of reactions below.  “Hard In The Paint” still goes, though.

Waka Flocka Flame Confirms He Was A Wack Rapper But Made $30M, Twitter Discusses  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3. Yeah, this happened.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Latest
Supreme Court To Dismiss D.C. Sniper Lee Boyd…

The “D.C. Sniper” case rocked Washington, D.C. and the surrounding area in 2002, leaving 10 people dead and three others…
03.02.20
BOLIVIA-CHINA-HEALTH-VIRUS-COVID-19
The Coronavirus is Coming, Here Are A Few…

If you plan on traveling this weekend here are a few smart tips on what you need to know. First,…
02.28.20
Shelves of snacks for sale inside Walgreens at Cocoa Beach.
What Had Happened Was: Teen Charged With Battery…

You know we are living in a social media world, so you have to be careful what you do and…
02.26.20
RIAA Reveals Music Streaming Is King, Generated More…

The record music industry experienced its fourth consecutive year of double-digit growth in 2019 and it's all because of music…
02.27.20
Administrators Suspended Over Racially Insensitive F.I.T. Fashion Show

Two administrators at New York’s famed Fashion Institute of Technology have been suspended after a recent graduate’s fashion show caused…
02.25.20
Graffiti Artists Bomb A Bunch of NYC Trains…

While lots of negative aspects of American life are making comebacks in this Trumpian era (i.e. blatant racism), a few…
02.19.20
Kehlani Drops “Valentine’s Day (Shameful)” Sparking Rumors Of…

If you were up early Monday morning, you make have saw a tweet or Instagram post from singer Kehlani about…
02.17.20
School Cop Caught On Video Putting Black Student…

A Camden, Arkansas student resource officer has reportedly been put on paid leave after a video of him placing a…
02.12.20
In Defense Of Gayle King: Debunking 3 Ridiculous…

Some things to think about for people still wanting to drag her for her Kobe Bryant question.
02.11.20
The Rock’s Daughter Simone Signs With The WWE

The Rock’s daughter is joining the family business. Simone Johnson, daughter of movie star and former Wrestling champion Dwayne “The…
02.11.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close