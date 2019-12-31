CLOSE
Wanda Sykes
Black Twitter Swears This Baby With A Perfect Afro Looks Just Like Wanda Sykes

Posted December 31, 2019

When I saw that Wanda Sykes was trending over the weekend, I almost had a heart attack. I thought something awful happened to her.

Thankfully, that was not the case. What was really going on is that a video of the most adorable Black baby girl getting her afro combed by her Daddy went viral. That, and Black Twitter could have sworn that the little girl was a spitting image of Wanda.

Take a look at all of this cuteness:

 

“Even Wanda herself had to admit this little girl favored her. So y’all had me trending this morning. Dat baby is cute! And daddy is working that hair out. She has the Wanda Sykes starter fro going on. #DaddyDaughter,” the comedian wrote on Twitter. 

LOL!

We see it too! Here’s what other folks had to say:

