tina knowles

7 Lessons Tina Knowles Taught Us About Aging In Style!

Posted January 3, 2019

Angel Ball 2014

Source: Ivan Nikolov/WENN.com / WENN

The saying goes, “Age ain’t nothing but a number” and Tina Knowles is a walking, talking and frequently joking example of just that.

The fashion designer, aka Beyonce and Solange’s mom, is shining brightly in her third act and we are all here for it.

Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

In 2015 Knowles married actor Richard Lawson after a highly-publicized divorce from Mathew Knowles in 2011. Since their union, the pair has been living it up — just head to Instagram for the receipts!

With her signature red lip, Knowles, her hubby and countless celebrity friends can be seen attending the hottest concerts, festivals and social events.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

The central theme of Ms. Tina’s page seems to be to live your life fully and out loud.

If you can’t afford the lavish trips and events, at the very least stay active. Get involved with local groups in your town or city.

Here are 7 other fabulous lessons Tina Knowles teaches us daily about aging with grace and a little pizazz:

 

7 Lessons Tina Knowles Taught Us About Aging In Style! was originally published on Kissrichmond.com

1. Don’t forget your “road dogs.” Your friends are the family you choose.

2. “It’s corny joke time!” Never abandon your inner child.

3. Stay active & involved in the community

4. Travel — a lot!

5. When you smile, you make the world smile too!

6. Be excited about the present and future, but never forget your past

7. It’s never too late to find love!

Latest
Not Surprised: Covington Catholic School Kids Wore Blackface…

In the days since the identity of the MAGA hat-wearing teens mocking and mugging Native American activist and elder Nathan…
01.24.19
Birtherism Is Back! CNN’s Chris Cuomo Suggests That…

Folks on Twitter had no patience for him or these alt-right conspiracy theories about the California senator's citizenship.
01.24.19
Praise! Former NFL Player Devon Still’s Daughter Is…

While doctors believed they saw something suspicious in Leah Still's last check-up, her follow-up results were nothing but great news.
01.23.19
Why ‘Roe V. Wade’ Will Always Matter For…

As we commemorate the 46th anniversary of the legalization of abortion, we must recognize that the right to choose doesn’t…
01.22.19
The Other America: Dr. Martin Luther King Annual…

https://youtu.be/ppS029E3JKE In 1967 at Stanford University, Dr. King described an America with “a daily ugliness … that transforms the ebullience…
01.20.19
Committed to healing their patient
Anti-Vaxxers Land On WHO’s Top Global Health Threats…

The World Health Organization‘s annual list of the top 10 threats to global health is out and what’s included this…
01.17.19
Calls To Boycott GM Grow As Black Workers…

Multiple current and former employees of General Motors have sued the automaking giant over accusations of a racist workplace environment…
01.17.19
Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes To Be Inducted…

  Our fearless leader, Urban One founder Cathy Hughes will be inducted into the NAB Broadcasting Hall Of Fame! Ms. Hughes will…
01.16.19
Filet-O-Struggle Plate: Trump Caters Dinner For National Champ…

Donald Trump held an event for the Clemson Tigers on Monday night, largely to celebrate the Tigers victory over the Alabama Crimson…
01.15.19
Let Radio One Know How We Can Assist…

For those who are affected by the government shutdown please submit your information. We will be delivering meals all next week…
01.12.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close