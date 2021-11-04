milk
Holy Cow: White Mom Complains About Milk Prices, Twitter Shocked At 12 Gallons A Week Haul

Glass of spilt milk

Source: Flashpop / Getty

Milk is, without doubt, a major food staple in many American homes and like all goods lately, the prices for the item have shot up exponentially due to inflation and other factors. A recent report revealed that a white mother who says the higher prices of milk has impacted her wallet but Twitter is trying to understand how one family can consume 12 gallons of moo juice per week.

On Thursday (November 4), CNN’s New Day program with host Brianna Keilar aired a segment with the Stotlers, a white family of what appears to be seven in total based on the video who all reside in Texas. They essentially explained that inflation has hiked up milk prices and has put a dent in their pockets.

“A gallon of milk was $1.99. Now it’s $2.79. When you buy 12 gallons a week times four weeks, that’s a lot of money,” Mrs. Stotler said.

Pause for a moment to recognize that the Stotler family is barrelling through 48 gallons of milk per month. If anything, their tolerance of lactose should be admired but the story definitely raised more than a few eyebrows.

It is the type of story designed to stoke empathy and perhaps anger at the current economic situation ravaging much of the working-class families across the nation. Some could argue that it’s another dig at President Joe Biden’s first-year performance and how his administration has performed, or underperformed, under the pressure. By no means should the hardships of supplying food be looked at as a trivial thing, but it seems somewhat odd that the Stotlers food bill is way out of line with the national and historical averages.

Twitter took notice of the plight of the Stotler family and their dairy haul, flabbergasted that they’re drinking that much milk in a month. The reactions were, as expected, calling out the jig and we’ve got some of the responses listed out below.

Photo: Getty

Holy Cow: White Mom Complains About Milk Prices, Twitter Shocked At 12 Gallons A Week Haul  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

