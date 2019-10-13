Atatiana Koquice Jefferson, 28, was shot dead in her own home by a Fort Worth police officer. Responding to a wellness check call, the cop shot through the Black woman’s window, mortally wounding her.
According to CNN, police were investigating after receiving a call that Jefferson’s front door was open. An officer noticed someone by a window, and basically opened fired.
Per the Tarrant County Medical Examiner, 28-year-old Atatiana Koquice Jefferson died at 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the bedroom of her own home. According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, a neighbor, James Smith, had called the police to check on the home when he noticed the door was open.
The still-unnamed officer who fired has been placed on administrative leave. Police shared body camera footage of the incident, but of course it has been heavily edited. The officer yelled, “Put your hands up! Show me your hands!,” firing shortly thereafter.
Police claim they found a firearm in the home. For now, it seems all Atatiana was actually doing was playing video games with her 8-year-old nephew.
It goes without saying that Twitter is pointing out the jig. How many more unarmed and innocent Black people must be killed before police officers are properly trained and properly held accountable.
Check out the heated reactions to this incident below. And mentally prepare yourself for the okee doke.
Black Woman Atatiana Koquice Jefferson Shot Dead In Her Own Home By Texas Cop #sayhername was originally published on hiphopwired.com