WNBA Expands With New Golden State Valkyries Team, Including a Fierce Woman-Led Logo

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Tuesday, the league announced that the addition will be dubbed the Golden State Valkyries.

The team is owned by the same ownership group as the Golden State Warriors, so its name affectionately references Norse mythology’s female soldiers, who were called Valkyries, which translates to “chooser of the slain.”

To get fans on board, the team dropped a hype video narrated by Bay Area artist Kehlani. The video featured drone footage of the city’s monuments, the Golden Gate Bridge, and, of course, the team’s home, the Chase Center.

“Born from the Bay, guided in gold, this is where legends take flight,” Kehlani says, as the video fully leans into the Warriors lore with a gleaming sword. “But our story has yet to be written.”

As with most teams, branding is really important, and the Valkyries will feature a soft purple logo shaped like a V, signally a group of Valkyries about to ascend, with a sword slicing down the middle.

Team President Jess Smith says that every aspect of the visuals pays homage to the mythical women warriors.

“There are lots of different purples and mythologies that come with it,” Smith told the Washington Post. “That key violet color is something that’s uniquely ours. We think it’s powerful enough to represent the Valkyries. It’s regal and powerful and something we’re really excited to identify with.”

You’ll have to wait another year to officially start your Valkyrie fandom in person. The team will start play in the 2025 season while sharing the Chase Center stadium with the Warriors. The excitement behind the team is already palpable with more than 7,500 season tickets already sold.

For added hometown support, the newly formed franchise will host a “Valkyries Block Party” on May 18, with the Bay Area’s own E-40, Goapele, Kehlani and more making appearances.

The merch is already available here. Below, check out how social media is reacting to the WNBA’s getting its 13th team.

WNBA Expands With New Golden State Valkyries Team, Including a Fierce Woman-Led Logo was originally published on cassiuslife.com