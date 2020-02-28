CLOSE
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II
We Wouldn’t Mind Being Trapped In Between Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s Thighs. Just Saying

Posted February 28, 2020

Celebrities Visit Build - December 19, 2018

Source: Michael Loccisano / Getty

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is having a breakout year.

From Netflix’s The Get Down to the hit film Aquaman to the critically acclaimed superhero drama Watchmen, the actor is getting all the shine last year and is about to get even more in 2020, for the Jordan Peele and Nia DaCosta’s remake of horror classic Candyman.

Say my name!

In addition to being talented, the 32-year-old is a breathless work of art…and he works hard for it.

Last December, Yahya shared with Men’s Health how he gets in shape, stressing that the ‘Dr. Manhattan’ Workout gets his body all the way together to play Cal, Regina King’s sexy hubby on the hit HBO show.

We likey!

So to celebrate this fine specimen of a man, here are 30 times Yahya Abdul-Mateen II got us wishing we were trapped in between his thighs!

Enjoy!

1.

Source:Getty

2.

Source:Getty

3.

View this post on Instagram

Going Going... Back Back!! ✈️

A post shared by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (@yahya) on

4.

Source:Getty

5.

Source:Getty

6.

Source:WENN

7.

Source:Getty

8.

Source:WENN

9.

Source:WENN

10.

Source:WENN

11.

Source:Getty

12. New York Premiere of ‘Luke Cage’

New York Premiere of 'Luke Cage' Source:WENN

13.

Source:Getty

14.

Source:Getty

15.

Source:Getty

16.

Source:Getty

17.

Source:Getty

18.

Source:Getty

19.

Source:Getty

20.

Source:Getty

21.

Source:Getty

22.

Source:Getty

23.

Source:Getty

24.

25.

View this post on Instagram

Bae Dreamin...

A post shared by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (@yahya) on

26.

View this post on Instagram

🥀🥀🥀🥀🥀🥀

A post shared by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (@yahya) on

27.

28.

29.

View this post on Instagram

🚦

A post shared by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (@yahya) on

30.

View this post on Instagram

@mensjournal Sept Issue ☕️

A post shared by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (@yahya) on

31.

