Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is having a breakout year.

From Netflix’s The Get Down to the hit film Aquaman to the critically acclaimed superhero drama Watchmen, the actor is getting all the shine last year and is about to get even more in 2020, for the Jordan Peele and Nia DaCosta’s remake of horror classic Candyman.

Say my name!

In addition to being talented, the 32-year-old is a breathless work of art…and he works hard for it.

Last December, Yahya shared with Men’s Health how he gets in shape, stressing that the ‘Dr. Manhattan’ Workout gets his body all the way together to play Cal, Regina King’s sexy hubby on the hit HBO show.

We likey!

So to celebrate this fine specimen of a man, here are 30 times Yahya Abdul-Mateen II got us wishing we were trapped in between his thighs!

Enjoy!

We Wouldn’t Mind Being Trapped In Between Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s Thighs. Just Saying was originally published on hellobeautiful.com