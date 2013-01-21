In honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, search engine Google changed their homepage doodle to pay homage to the Civil Rights leader who was slain on April 4, 1968 in Memphis, Tennessee. After failing to pass Congress in 1979, a national petition, which garnered 6,000,000 signatures, served as the impetus which led to President Ronald Reagan establishing the holiday in 1983.

This is not Google’s first time recognizing Dr. King. In 2012, the search engine changed their doodle to the following illustration of his famous “I Have A Dream” speech.

In 2011, the search engine’s tribute was more subtle, and showed a racially diverse group of children playing hopscotch.

See Dr. King’s “I Have Been To The Mountaintop” speech below.

SEE ALSO: Cornel West: President Obama Doesn’t Deserve To Be Sworn In With MLK’s Bible [VIDEO]

Google Homepage Honors Dr. Martin L. King Jr. [VIDEO] was originally published on newsone.com