CLOSE
Inauguration 2013
Home

Presidential Shade: Michelle Obama Rolls Her Eyes At Boehner

Leave a comment

We knew that this would be a memorable Inaugural week-end, celebrating the second term in the White House for President Barack Obama, but it’s been the unofficial activity that’s created the most cyber-buzz.

First it was the big reveal of First Lady Michelle Obama’s gorgeous bangs; then 11-year-old Sasha Obama was caught yawning widely during her father’s big Inaugural speech; then, and this is a huge then, the First Lady of the United States was caught on camera rolling her eyes at Speaker of the House John Boehner (R-Ohio).

We’re talking Executive Side-Eye.

The Eye Roll Seen ‘Round The World happened during the Inauguration Day luncheon. President Obama and Boehner, whose relationship publicly ping-ponged from cordial to contentious during the tense fiscal cliff negotiations,  were engaged in a “for the crowd” jovial exchange when Mr. Speaker tapped the First Lady — apparently to see if she wanted to join in the “See, we’re all friends here” game.

She didn’t.

See the exchange below:

One thing they could agree on, though, is that they didn’t want to prolong their time together.

“Michelle and the speaker of the House came to a meeting of the minds that I may be delaying the proceedings too much,” Obama said. “And so I’m just going to be extraordinarily brief and say thank you.”

GIF CREDIT: The Atlantic

No one knows exactly what Boehner said to elicit the hilarious (to us) response, but it’s a good thing that he we was already seated, because our First Lady just told him to have several.

SEE ALSO:

President Obama: Michelle’s Bangs ‘Most Significant Event Of Inaugural’ [VIDEO]

Google Homepage Honors Dr. Martin L. King Jr. [VIDEO]

Presidential Shade: Michelle Obama Rolls Her Eyes At Boehner was originally published on newsone.com

Barack Obama , John Boehner , michelle obama

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Should This Black Festival Charge White Attendees Double…

An upcoming music festival in Detroit centered on Black creatives caught some flak for charging white attendees double than what…
07.10.19
Snoop Dogg Says U.S. Women’s Soccer Team Should…

Snoop Dogg has become more than the living Hip-Hop icon that he is, and has emerged as a worthy cultural…
07.10.19
Amber Guyger’s Attorneys Want To Move Murder Trial…

Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger is going on trial for the shooting death of Botham Jean after mistaking his…
07.10.19
7/24/99- Reform Party founder Ross Perot speaks to delegates at the party's 1999 national convention in Dearborn, Texas Saturday night. Perot stressed the problems with the two-party system and urged Reform party members to remain honest politicians.(Phot
Billionaire and Former Presidential Candidate Ross Perot Dead…

Ross Perot died Tuesday (July 9) after a battle with leukemia. According to a statement, the Billionaire transitioned at his…
07.09.19
Little Boy Begs Dad To Not Call Cops…

Another white person has been caught on tape calling police on a black person because … well, just because. In…
07.09.19
Man Tried To Convince Neighbor He Was A…

A Georgia man allegedly told a woman he was an Atlanta police officer and needed to execute a search warrant…
07.09.19
Violent Fight Caught on Video Between Family Members…

  The place that is usually called the most wonderful place on earth took a scary turn for many over…
07.09.19
Crowd Chants “F*ck Trump!” During Live Segment on…

If you thought the hate for Donald Trump was confined to the people living in the United States, you need…
07.08.19
Stevie Wonder Reveals He Needs Kidney Transplant

Amid recent rumors of “health challenges,” Stevie Wonder revealed that he needs a kidney transplant. Wonder made the news public on…
07.06.19
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Did Jennifer Hudson’s 4th Of…

She wore an ensemble created by reality tv star Angel Brinks.
07.06.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close