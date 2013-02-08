CLOSE
National
Home

Confirmed: Michelle Obama Will Attend Hadiya Pendleton’s Funeral

Leave a comment

First Lady Michelle Obama will return to Chicago to attend the funeral of slain 15-year-old King College Prep High School student, Hadiya Pendleton, the White House confirmed on Thursday.

Senior adviser Valerie Jarrett and Education Secretary Arne Duncan, also Chicagoans, will accompany her to the service.

As previously reported by NewsOne, Hadiya had just finished taking final exams at school on January 29 and was taking shelter from the rain with a group of students in Harsh Park — about one mile from Obama’s Southside home —  when a gunman jumped a fence and shot at the group. Hadiya, fatally shot in the back, was an “unintentional target,” according to authorities.

“This guy, whoever he was, the gunman … you took the light of my life,” Hadiya’s father, Nathaniel Pendleton, said. “Just look at yourself and just know that you took a bright person, an innocent person, a non-violent person.”

A member of her school’s drill team, Hadiya recently performed at the Inauguration of President Barack Obama,  a moment that Sen. Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill) called the “happiest day of [her] young life.”

Hadiya’s tragic murder has become a a focal point in convergent debates on gun control and gang violence. The First Lady’s attendance is likely in response to Chicago community leaders demanding that President Obama address the spiraling violence in the Windy City, and a White House “We The People” petition urging him to attend the funeral.

Watch a young Hadiya in an anti-gang PSA below:

According to the Chicago Tribune, visitation for Hadiya’s is “scheduled for 2 to 9 p.m. Friday in Calahan Funeral Home at 7030 S. Halsted St. On Saturday, the wake continues at 9 a.m. followed by the funeral at 11 a.m. in Greater Harvest Baptist Church, 5141 S. State St.”

There is currently a $40,000 reward for any information in Hadiya’s death.

Confirmed: Michelle Obama Will Attend Hadiya Pendleton’s Funeral was originally published on newsone.com

Chicago violence , hadiya pendleton , michelle obama

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Man Asked To Resign After Emailing Tupac Lyrics…

The director of Iowa’s social services agency is a huge fan of Tupac Shakur, which ultimately ended up costing him…
07.18.19
Arrest Made In Murder Of African-American Museum Founder…

Authorities have made an arrest in the shocking death of Sadie Roberts-Joseph, 75, a beloved activist and the founder of…
07.18.19
Dwight Howard Says He Feel ‘Free’ After Rumors…

The NBA player has spoken out for the first time about rumors surrounding his sexual orientation.
07.17.19
A Trip To The Motherland Inspired This Model…

"There were many factors that went into it but that was kind of the main decision being on my own,…
07.16.19
Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya To Host Their NYFW…

The TommyNow collection will derive inspiration from great performers on the Apollo stage like Aretha Franklin, Patti LaBelle, Ella Fitzgerald…
07.16.19
Black Doctor Told To Cover Up ‘Revealing Outfit’…

Dr. Latisha "Tisha" Rowe stressed she wants an explanation and a dress code policy that is applied to everyone, regardless…
07.16.19
Four Years Without Sandy: What Sandra Bland Taught…

In the wake of intense violence nationwide, we must decide now if we are going to allow systemic violence against…
07.16.19
New York Mets Great Dwight Gooden Arrested For…

Dwight Gooden, a standout player for the New York Mets, famously battled cocaine and alcohol addiction during and well after…
07.15.19
BET Founder Bob Johnson Praises Trump (Again), Says…

Brotha what?
07.15.19
Das Racist: Republicans Caught Darkening Colin Kaepernick Photo

The Grand Old Party is back to their old tricks again. They were caught using their Photoshop skills for not…
07.15.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close