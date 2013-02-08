CLOSE
National
Bishop Eddie Long Accuser Centino Kemp To Release Tell-All Book

Centino Kemp (pictured), the fifth accuser who came forward in the Bishop Eddie Long sex scandal of alleged affairs with teen boys nearly three years ago, will release a tell-all book on Valentine’s Day, according to the Georgia Voice.

In the yet-to-be-released book, “First Lady,” Kemp talks about how he came to the United States at the tender age of 16 to attend a university in Florida.  Confused about his sexuality, he allegedly encountered a man whose larger-than-life persona literally overwhelmed then lured him in to a sexual relationship that lasted a reported six years.

That man, he claims, is Eddie Long.

Kemp admits in the book that Long becomes the father figure in his life he never had but so desperately longed for.  The book then reportedly reveals how Kemp says he came to be known as “the First Lady” and how he dealt with the alleged lust, power, decadent spending, homosexuality, molestation, church politics, and suicide attempts during the time he was Long’s alleged long-time lover.

Long was accused of sexual misconduct in September 2010 by four men who were members of his mega-church New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia, Ga.  The men all came forward and sued Long for allegedly using his pastoral influence to coerce them in to sexual relationships when they were still in their teens. The young male congregants, Jamal Parris, Maurice Robinson, Anthony Flagg, and Spencer LeGrande, all claimed that they were 17 or 18 when they had sexual relationships with Long, who they said manipulated them under the guise of providing a fatherly influence.

Watch Parris talk about the alleged sexual abuse here:

Long has maintained his innocence throughout the scandal, and his attorneys have settled lawsuits out of court.  Sources estimate the cost of the settlement to have been around $15 million.

Meanwhile, Kemp, who can’t wait to share his story with the world, tweeted the following on his Twitter site:

Feels like I give birth to a baby #firstlady I am so excited

