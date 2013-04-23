5 Signs Your Dating A Womanizer

You’ve just met a man whose attractive, funny, charming, successful and makes you weak in the knees. You go out on a date or two, and everything seems perfect. He treats you like a queen, compliments your sense of style and tells you all of the things that you’ve been longing to hear from a man.

So how do you know if he is the real thing or just someone who just want to lay you down and disappear once he gets the goodies. You can’t quite know for sure but here are a few red flags that would definitely indicate your new man’s a womanizer:

1. He has a reputation. If your girlfriends have warned you that he uses women and throws them away, you need to listen to them and know he’s most likely a womanizer.

2. He moves fast. Before you’ve even had a chance to meet his friends and family, he’s telling you that you’re the woman of his dreams and he’s been waiting his whole life just to find you.

3. He’s over the top with the romance. We all love romantic gestures, whether it be a hand-written poem or a bouquet of flowers delivered to our desks at work, but if your guy constantly wants to jet you off to the islands for a romantic weekend or often surprises you with lavish jewelry, then he’s most likely had plenty of practice.

4. He only has eyes for you… and anything else in a skirt. If you notice that your guy is checking out other women, or worse, flirting with the waitress, hostess, barista, etc., then he’s most likely a womanizer. As he’s telling you how beautiful you are and that you’re exactly the type of woman for him, he’s already thinking about how the woman that just walked by fits the same description.

5. He seems too good to be true. He’s just a little too smooth, a little too charming, a little too perfect and that little voice in your head is telling you he’s done this before, probably many times over. While you may be tempted to ignore that nagging little voice and head upstairs to his apartment, just know that your instincts are more attuned to the situation than you think.

Of course, this isn’t an all-inclusive list, nor should any of these traits be considered an immediate deal breaker. However, if any of the above are hitting close to home, your best bet is to take things slow and see if your guy survives the test of time. True womanizers rarely can.

Written by Jane Garapick who writes about adventures on the rocky road to finding Mr. Right at www.gettingtotruelove.com.

