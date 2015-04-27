CLOSE
Charm City
Maryland Gov. Hogan Declares State Of Emergency, Activates National Guard

Freddie Gray Baltimore Protests

Source: (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Maryland Governor Hogan has signed an Executive Order declaring a state of emergency and activating the National Guard. Baltimore rioters have been attacking police, vandalizing businesses, looting and causing mass destruction in Baltimore City since Freddie Gray was laid to rest Monday morning.

“I, Lawrence J. Hogan Jr, Governor of the State of Maryland…declare that a state of emergency exists in Baltimore City.”

To view the executive order, see here. Governor Hogan will hold a press conference at 8:30pm Monday night.

Baltimore Police: Gangs On Mission To "Take-Out" Police

Baltimore Protests For Freddie Gray Becoming Less Peaceful

Baltimore City Protests For Justice For Freddie Gray [VIDEO]

Freddie Gray's Funeral Service

Thousands traveled near and far to pay their final respects to the family of Freddie Gray. Gray, 25, was arrested for possessing a switch blade knife April 12 outside the Gilmor Homes housing project on Baltimore's west side. According to his attorney, Gray died a week later in the hospital from a severe spinal cord injury he received while in police custody. [ione_facebook_like_box url_segment=WOLB1010AM]

Maryland Gov. Hogan Declares State Of Emergency, Activates National Guard was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

