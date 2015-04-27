Maryland Gov. Hogan Declares State Of Emergency, Activates National Guard

Maryland Governor Hogan has signed an Executive Order declaring a state of emergency and activating the National Guard. Baltimore rioters have been attacking police, vandalizing businesses, looting and causing mass destruction in Baltimore City since Freddie Gray was laid to rest Monday morning.

“I, Lawrence J. Hogan Jr, Governor of the State of Maryland…declare that a state of emergency exists in Baltimore City.”

To view the executive order, see here. Governor Hogan will hold a press conference at 8:30pm Monday night.

Get the latest on this developing story here at FoxBaltimore.com.

